Seahawks Waive Ben Burr-Kirven, Place 4 Players On PUP List

With training camp set to open on Wednesday, the Seahawks have placed four players on the PUP list and waived veteran linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven.

Hours after announcing veteran running back Chris Carson would be released with a failed physical designation due to a neck injury, Seattle made the same move with Burr-Kirven, who underwent reconstructive knee surgery after tearing his ACL during the preseason last August. The former Washington standout will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed off waivers over the next 24 hours.

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Burr-Kirven emerged as a reliable special teams standout for the Seahawks in his first two seasons. Appearing in all 32 games during that span, he produced 16 tackles, recovered a fumble, and notched a single tackle for loss in limited defensive snaps.

Among those placed on the PUP list, cornerback Tre Brown, linebacker Jon Rhattigan, rookie linebacker Tyreke Smith, and rookie tackle Liam Ryan will be sidelined indefinitely to open camp.

Brown, a second-year defender out of Oklahoma, continues to work his way back from a patellar tendon injury that prematurely ended his rookie season. He did not participate at all in OTAs or mandatory minicamp and it remains unknown when he may be able to get back on the field.

Rhattigan, who signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie out of Army, suffered a torn ACL in a Week 15 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. While his recovery remains on schedule, the timing of his injury may make it difficult for him to make it back for the start of the regular season.

As for Smith and Ryan, both rookies suffered undisclosed injuries during Seattle's offseason program and will need additional time to recover before returning to practice.

Per league rules, unlike the regular season when they are required to miss at least the first four games, players on the PUP list can be activated to the 90-man roster at any time. Once activated, players can not be placed back on the PUP list during training camp and teams would be limited to placing them on season-ending injured reserve.

In additional news, the Seahawks have officially signed their entire 2022 rookie class. On Tuesday, second-round picks Boye Mafe and Ken Walker III as well as fourth-round pick Coby Bryant signed the dotted line, ensuring all three will be eligible to practice immediately.