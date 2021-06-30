Seahawks Waive Tamorrion Terry

In a surprising turn of events, the Seahawks have waived receiver Tamorrion Terry. The highly anticipated undrafted free agent out of Florida State suffered a hip injury in rookie minicamp, but was not waived with an injury designation.

There aren't many positives to holding just three picks in a draft, but the Seahawks felt confident their lack of capital would help them in one aspect this past April: signing undrafted free agents. Less picks naturally means more roster spots and more opportunity for those that make it through the event's seven rounds without a call, making them one of the more attractive destinations.

As such, Seattle reeled in some of the most highly touted UDFAs on the market and were especially praised for the trio of receivers it brought in, made up of South Dakota State's Cade Johnson, Stanford's Connor Wedington and Florida State's Tamorrion Terry. Many believed Terry, who had expectations of going in the mid rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, boasted the best odds of the three to crack the team's 53-man roster. But, in a surprise twist, he won't get the chance to battle for that right this summer.

Per the NFL's transaction wire, Terry was waived by the Seahawks on Wednesday. His departure now puts their roster at 89 players, with no corresponding move announced at the time of this writing.

While Terry offers a raw set of skills, particularly in his route running, his pre-training camp exit is an unexpected development.

After taking an awkward fall during the team's rookie minicamp, he injured his hip but was able to return to the practice field for OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Seemingly confirming that his release is not related to any phyiscal ailments, it did not come with an injury designation.

Speculation will certainly run rampant about what caused the Seahawks to cut ties with one of their top UDFAs so suddenly, but it wouldn't seem to be for a lack of ability or performance. Terry put together a strong month of team workouts since his signing, capping mandatory minicamp off with a touchdown reception from Danny Etling.

Given the strange timing—more than a week removed from team activities and a month to go until training camp—and the lack of a significant injury, there may be more to the story. But for now, details remain unknown as Terry hits free agency for the second time in his first two months in the NFL.