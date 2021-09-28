Seahawks Waive Jake Luton, Open Spot On 53-Man Roster

With four players officially eligible to be activated off injured reserve, the roster spot could be filled by one of those players. It's also possible an outside free agent could be signed or another player could be permanently elevated off of the practice squad.

Creating a spot on the 53-man roster before beginning preparation for Sunday's Week 4 road matchup against the 49ers, the Seahawks have waived quarterback Jake Luton on Tuesday. No corresponding move has yet to be announced.

Seattle signed the 25-year old Luton earlier this month after Jacksonville cut him and he cleared through waivers. The former Oregon State standout didn't dress as a third quarterback for the first three regular season games and could be a candidate to re-sign to the practice squad once he clears waivers again.

Following Luton's release, the Seahawks have plenty of options to replace his roster spot. Tight end Colby Parkinson, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, cornerback Tre Brown, and cornerback Nigel Warrior have all missed three games as required by league rules and are officially eligible to be activated if healthy.

As noted by coach Pete Carroll on Monday, all four players could return to practice for up to three weeks without taking a roster spot, so it's possible several of them could be back in pads in coming days even if they aren't quite ready to play in games yet.

“All three of those guys are eligible to come back. There are decisions to be made to give them an opportunity and we are excited about that. We will know more in the next couple of days," Carroll said. "They can come back before they are ready to play and start working, so we are excited that those guys will have a chance now. The three-week time frame seemed to work out to the benefit of those guys so they will have a chance to possibly get out there.”

Of those eligible players, Ogbuehi's return may be the most significant with starting right tackle Brandon Shell still dealing with a sprained ankle. The veteran performed admirably as a replacement for Shell late in the 2020 season against top-notch competition and the duo of Jamarco Jones and undrafted rookie Jake Curhan struggled in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Bringing Parkinson, who re-fractured his foot during training camp last month, back into the fold could also help jumpstart an offense that hasn't been able to put four quarters together through the first three weeks. The athletic 6-foot-7 target provides a big-bodied, soft-handed red zone threat for Russell Wilson and showed during camp he can be a weapon running routes down the seam.

On defense, Brown looked to be gaining ground in Seattle's cornerback competition before suffering a sprained knee in the second preseason game against Denver. The fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma could be thrown right back into the mix for playing time with starters Tre Flowers and D.J. Reed getting diced up by Kirk Cousins last weekend.

If none of the aforementioned players are activated to the 53-man roster right away, the Seahawks could also use their open spot to sign defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to the active roster. The fifth-year veteran used his second and final game day elevation off the practice squad this weekend and would need to be signed to the 53-man roster to play in San Francisco on Sunday.

Playing in his first two regular season games since 2019, Nkemdiche contributed nine combined tackles and a pressure in losses to the Titans and Vikings while rotating in at defensive tackle and defensive end.

“We have to consider how to work that as well. He’s played good hard football," Carroll said of Nkemdiche on Monday. "It’s good to see him back, he missed a year, so we are working him back in. He’s playing real hard and playing the scheme fine so he can help us.”

It's also not out of the question Seattle could promote another player off the practice squad or sign an outside free agent, but most likely, the corresponding move will be activating a player off injured reserve or re-signing Nkemdiche.