Seahawks Waive Pier-Olivier Lestage, Officially Announce Bryan Mone Extension

The Seahawks have made a minor move to open up a second available spot on their roster.

The Seahawks have waived guard Pier-Olivier Lestage, the team announced on Wednesday. 

Hailing from the University of Montréal, Lestage signed with Seattle as a priority undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. The French-Canadian standout proceeded to miss the majority of training camp after undergoing sports hernia surgery during the offseason and played just 41 snaps in the preseason.

As a result, he was among those cut by the team as it whittled its roster down to 53 players prior to Week 1 of the regular season. He returned via the practice squad shortly thereafter and stayed there for the remainder of the year, though he was never elevated to the active roster. 

With defensive end Alex Tchangam being waived last week, Lestage's exit now brings the Seahawks' 90-man roster down to 88 players. So far, no corresponding additions have been made.

Subtracting Lestage from the equation also further condenses an already smaller group of interior offensive lineman for Seattle. Behind projected starters Austin Blythe, Damien Lewis and Gabe Jackson, the team has Phil Haynes, Dakoda Shepley, Kyle Fuller and Shamarious Gilmore. Jake Curhan, who started five games at right tackle as a rookie last season, also has some experience playing inside. 

In addition to the news regarding Lestage, the Seahawks officially announced they have signed defensive tackle Bryan Mone to a contract extension. Mone's deal is reportedly set to pay him a base salary of $11 million over the next two seasons and was accompanied by a $1.5 million signing bonus. 

