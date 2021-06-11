Seahawks Waive LaDarius Wiley

As the Seahawks put a bow on voluntary OTAs Friday, they opened up a spot on their 90-man roster. Unfortunately for safety LaDarius Wiley, that means an early exit from the Pacific Northwest after being waived by Seattle late Friday afternoon. For now, no corresponding move to fill his vacated spot has been announced.

Wiley, a standout at Vanderbilt, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2019. After failing to crack their roster and earn an opportunity on the practice squad, he found his way to the XFL, where he roamed the defensive backfield of the Los Angeles Wildcats for five games before the league halted operations. Posting 13 tackles, an interception and 1.0 sack in that time, it took him a while to get his next chance to extend his playing career.

Signing with the Seahawks in May of this year, Wiley took part in the team's rookie minicamp and OTAs over the past month. But in a crowded group of defensive backs with star power at the top, he found himself near the bottom of the pecking order.

Wiley's release, like Nick Guggemos' earlier this week, shouldn't lead fans to believe a major addition is coming down the pipeline. While the Seahawks remain interested in a pair of reunions with linebacker K.J. Wright and cornerback Richard Sherman, the eventual corresponding move may very well be another back-of-the-roster type. Such is the nature of this time of year, as teams continue to churn their respective rosters in the buildup to training camp in July.