Seahawks Waive TE Nick Guggemos

Just a month removed from signing with the Seahawks, Guggemos will now try to extend his NFL dream elsewhere.

Tight end Nick Guggemos has been cut by the Seahawks, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. This comes just a day after the one-month anniversary of Guggemos' signing with Seattle, which saw him unite with fellow St. Thomas alum and current Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

Following a three-year hiatus from football, Guggemos put his skills on display for scouts at Minnesota's pro day in early April. Taking things a step further, the 6-foot-4, 248-pound tight end recorded his own pro day in which he posted a stellar 4.49-second 40-yard dash, 6.93-second 3-cone drill, and 4.12-second short shuttle.

Liking what they saw from that and the practice footage they had of Guggemos, the Seahawks invited him to their training facility for a private workout. There, he impressed coach Pete Carroll and his staff, earning an opportunity to join the team's 90-man roster.

"He did a nice job in a couple workouts that our scouts had seen," Carroll told reporters following voluntary organized team activities in late May. "Then when we brought him in here for a workout, he really did well and so, we thought he deserved a chance to be part of this."

Guggemos' deep-rooted ties with the Seahawks' top brass goes well beyond his school connection to Schneider. For two years in the mid-1980s, Carroll oversaw the development of Guggemos' father, Neal, as the Vikings' defensive backs coach.

Unfortunately for him, the Minnesota native's time under Carroll has been cut far shorter than his father's after participating in Seattle's rookie minicamp and subsequent voluntary OTAs.

This now leaves just five tight ends on the Seahawks' roster: Gerald Everett, Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson, Tyler Mabry, and Cam Sutton. Guggemos' release is certainly welcome news for Mabry and Sutton who, for now, appear in line to receive a nice run each in the team's three preseason games this August.

Interestingly, no corresponding move has been announced. With linebacker Aaron Donkor on a roster exemption, the Seahawks' roster currently sits at 89 players.