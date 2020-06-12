SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Won't Rush RB Rashaad Penny Back From Torn ACL

Corbin Smith

Now nearing six months since undergoing reconstructive knee surgery, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll continues to stress that the team won't rush running back Rashaad Penny back from a torn ACL.

Penny, who originally suffered the injury during the first quarter of a Week 15 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles, has been rehabbing in southern California. Before the injury, the former San Diego State star had his best two-game stretch in the NFL, including rushing for a career-high 129 yards in a win over the Eagles in Week 12.

Though encouraged by Penny's progress, Carroll isn't concerned about when he returns as much as ensuring he's fully healthy when activated.

"It was a late season ACL," Carroll said. "And there's a time frame we just have to allow and knowing the skilled athlete position that he plays and all that, he's got to be back convincingly ready to go."

Per Carroll, Penny has been ramping up his activity, a great sign in his trek back from a severe knee injury. In another positive development, his weight is down, which has been an issue during his first two seasons with the Seahawks.

"He's running on it, he's doing some stuff on it and he's moving forward, so nothing but great reports and he's really determined. He checks in with me regularly, so things are going well."

While Carroll acknowledged he's "doing great," recoveries from torn ACLs generally take at least nine months, which puts Penny in a tough spot trying to make it back in time for the season opener in September. Starting on the PUP list in training camp seems like a forgone conclusion and he will most likely remain there for the start of the regular season, meaning he won't be eligible to return until after Week 6.

Not willing to risk bringing Penny back before he's ready, the Seahawks have been proactive finding insurance and recently signed veteran Carlos Hyde to a one-year deal. His arrival will allow the team to be patient working the former first-round pick back into the lineup while providing Seattle with a viable one-two punch in the backfield.

"I don't know where he's gonna settle in, I don't really care," Carroll said about the addition of Hyde. "I just know he's gonna do good and and he gives us a chance to bring back Rashaad [Penny] and carefully bring him back so that he's 100 percent, 1,000 percent right and ready to go when we cut him loose."

In addition to Carson and Hyde, Seattle also used a fourth-round pick on running back DeeJay Dallas and second-year back Travis Homer could also see an extensive role as a third-down back while Penny remains sidelined.

As Carroll has emphasized numerous times in the past, the Seahawks view running back as an excellent position for competition. After losing three backs in a matter of weeks late in the 2019 season, he's grateful to have a talented runner like Hyde available until Penny is cleared to play again.

"We're really excited. We think Rashaad brings a little different style, we love what he brings. But this will allow us to, I think, to be clear about the process of re-entering Penny back into it, so I think it's going to help us."

Corbin Smith