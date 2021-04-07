Seahawks Work Out Pair of Veteran Guards

Seeking extra insurance at the guard position, the Seahawks brought in two familiar veterans for a workout on Tuesday.

After trading for Gabe Jackson and re-signing Jordan Simmons, the Seahawks remain on the hunt of additional guard depth in free agency.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Seahawks hosted former Alabama standout Chance Warmack for a visit on Tuesday. In a separate report from Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the team also worked out Danny Isidora as the team continues to look into veteran guard options.

Warmack, 29, signed with the Seahawks in late March 2020 after sitting out a season to recover from injury. However, he opted out in August before the start of training camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his contract tolled to 2021. On February 8, the team released him, making him an unrestricted free agent.

But now two months after that decision, Seattle remains open to re-signing the 6-foot-2, 332-pound Warmack if he passes a physical. The six-year veteran originally entered the league as a first-round pick for the Titans and started 48 games from 2013 to 2016. He also spent two seasons with the Eagles, helping the team win a Super Bowl in a reserve role.

As for Isidora, the former Miami Hurricane only appeared in one game as a member of the Chiefs in 2020. But prior to last year, he appeared in 20 games over a three year span with the Vikings and Dolphins, including making six starts during that span. He offers past experience playing both guard spots and would present a more athletic alternative for zone concepts in the run game.

Currently, the Seahawks have Jackson and Lewis cemented as starters with Simmons, Jamarco Jones, and Phil Haynes serving as the primary backups. Both Warmack and Isidora would be competing against those three reserves for a roster spot if signed.