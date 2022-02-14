Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Shares Photo of Left Foot in Walking Boot

Showing off his new footwear on social media, Metcalf appears to have undergone a procedure to repair an injury that bothered him most of the 2021 season.

After dealing with a sore left foot throughout the duration of the 2021 season, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf appears to have undergone offseason surgery to repair the nagging issue.

On his latest story on Instagram, Metcalf posted a photo showing his left foot in a walking boot with the text "fresh kick type shiiii," suggesting he may have just progressed to this step in his recovery from an operation.

While Metcalf still put up solid numbers finishing second on the Seahawks in receptions (75) and receiving yards (967) while scoring a career-high 12 touchdowns, he didn't come close to replicating his production from 2020 when he broke Hall of Famer Steve Largent's franchise record with 1,303 receiving yards and earned Second-Team All-Pro distinction. His yards per reception average plunged from 15.7 to 12.9 and his catch rate dipped more than six percent compared to the previous season.

Metcalf originally suffered the undisclosed foot injury in a Week 4 road win against the 49ers. Though he downplayed the impact his health had on his performance on numerous occasions, including after the season finale in Arizona, Metcalf regularly was a non-participant or limited in practices during the week before suiting up on game day.

"The training staff did a great job of managing me and my reps throughout the whole season, so everything worked out just fine," Metcalf told reporters on January 10.

While it remains unknown specifically what Metcalf played through all year and needed to have cleaned up, with several months until the Seahawks return to the field for OTAs and minicamps, he should have ample time to fully recover. In the meantime, if discussions haven't started in earnest already, he and his agent should soon begin negotiating a new contract with general manager John Schneider and the front office as he prepares to enter the final year of his rookie deal.