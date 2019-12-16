Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Handed Indefinite Suspension by NFL

Josh Gordon's time with the Seahawks appears to have reached an unfortunate conclusion.

As confirmed by Seattle's social media accounts, the NFL has levied an indefinite suspension without pay against Gordon for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

This latest punishment continues a troubling trend for Gordon, who has been suspended multiple times during his career. While playing for the Browns, he missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons while serving a suspension before being reinstated conditionally late in 2017.

After being dealt to the Patriots last season, he left the team in December and received another indefinite ban for violating the substance abuse policy. He was reinstated once again before the start of the regular season in mid-August.

Battling knee and ankle injuries, New England placed Gordon on injured reserve with a minor distinction on October 23.

Once healthy, Gordon was waived and the Seahawks were awarded him off waivers on November 1. Since joining the team, he has caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games, including a 58-yard reception in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

Coaches raved about Gordon's work ethic and willingness to learn and there seemed to be mutual interest bringing him back beyond this season.

But with his suspension unlikely to be lifted anytime soon, Gordon may finally be out of second chances. Though talented, Seattle was the only team to put a waiver claim on him and at this point, his focus shouldn't be on playing football.