SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
Game Day
GM Report

Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Handed Indefinite Suspension by NFL

CorbinSmithNFL

Josh Gordon's time with the Seahawks appears to have reached an unfortunate conclusion.

As confirmed by Seattle's social media accounts, the NFL has levied an indefinite suspension without pay against Gordon for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

This latest punishment continues a troubling trend for Gordon, who has been suspended multiple times during his career. While playing for the Browns, he missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons while serving a suspension before being reinstated conditionally late in 2017.

After being dealt to the Patriots last season, he left the team in December and received another indefinite ban for violating the substance abuse policy. He was reinstated once again before the start of the regular season in mid-August.

Battling knee and ankle injuries, New England placed Gordon on injured reserve with a minor distinction on October 23.

Once healthy, Gordon was waived and the Seahawks were awarded him off waivers on November 1. Since joining the team, he has caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games, including a 58-yard reception in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

Coaches raved about Gordon's work ethic and willingness to learn and there seemed to be mutual interest bringing him back beyond this season.

But with his suspension unlikely to be lifted anytime soon, Gordon may finally be out of second chances. Though talented, Seattle was the only team to put a waiver claim on him and at this point, his focus shouldn't be on playing football.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Undermanned Seahawks Make ‘Great Statement’ in Carolina

CorbinSmithNFL

Though the game ended up being tighter than hoped late, Pete Carroll loved the resolve shown by Seattle with numerous starters sidelined and youngsters forced into action.

Seahawks Clinch Playoff Berth, Regain NFC West Lead

CorbinSmithNFL

Thanks to timely losses by divisional foes, the Seahawks quickly moved back atop the NFC West and punched a ticket to the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons.

Closing Thoughts: Short-Handed Seahawks Stick to Script While Beating Panthers

Dan Viens

Russell Wilson and Chris Carson starred on offense while a patchwork defense does just enough to vault Seattle into the top spot in NFC playoff race.

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner, FS Quandre Diggs Suffer Ankle Injuries

CorbinSmithNFL

Wagner sounds like he will be in good shape to suit up in Week 16, but Diggs’ situation is a bit more murky following an eventful road win in Carolina.

Snap Count Synopsis: Rookies Play Expanded Role in Seahawks’ Week 15 Win

CorbinSmithNFL

With injuries continuing to ravage Seattle’s roster, particularly on defense, several first-year players were forced into duty and played meaningful snaps in Carolina.

Report: Seahawks Expect S Quandre Diggs to Miss Week 16

CorbinSmithNFL

Diggs left Sunday's win in Carolina with an ankle injury, leaving a big hole in Seattle's secondary if he is forced to miss time.

Final Word: Banged Up Seahawks Fend Off Panthers, Clinch Playoff Spot

CorbinSmithNFL

Reporter Corbin Smith recaps the good, the bad, and the ugly from Seattle's 30-24 road victory in Carolina and answers listener mailbag questions.

Should Seahawks Pursue CB Janoris Jenkins?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle knows Jenkins well from his previous tenure with the then-St. Louis Rams and could use extra cornerback depth. But is he worth a flier?

Seahawks Believe WR Tyler Lockett Will Make Significant Impact in Final 3 Games

Thomas Hall10

Near non-existent over the last three games as he battled a leg injury and the flu, a fully-healthy Tyler Lockett could bounce back in a big way this Sunday in Carolina.

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers From Seahawks Week 15 Victory vs. Panthers

Thomas Hall10

Which players stood out in a 30-24 win in Carolina? And which players will need to step up next time?