Seahawks X-Factors Who Could Make a Difference in the Divisional Round

The mantra for the 2019 Seahawks throughout the entirety of the season has been to win ugly. Last week against a battered Philadelphia squad, Seattle emerged victorious by the same 17-9 score as back in Week 12.

The Seahawks now will turn their sights towards Lambeau Field and a showdown with the No. 2 seeded Packers. Fans are always treated to a classic football game when these two teams meet and can expect more of the same this week.

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, the home team has always been victorious in the Pete Carroll era. More stunningly, Seattle hasn’t won in Lambeau since 1999. But anyone who knows this team knows not to count them out on the road this year, as they'll travel to Green Bay with an 8-1 record away from CenturyLink Field.

Which three x-factors need to step up for the Seahawks to advance to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2015?

Offensive X-Factor: Marshawn Lynch

If the Seahawks want to have a chance at winning this game, they are going to have to dominate on the ground. They struggled last week against the solid Eagles front four, and with the injuries along the offensive line, it's not impossible they could do so again against the Packers. However, if they stick with the ground game, they have a reasonable chance of it getting going against this opponent. With Preston Smith, Za’darius Smith, and Kenny Clark tasked with getting after Russell Wilson, the Seahawks will need to slow them down by feeding Lynch more than they have in his first two games back from retirement. They are going to have to out-physical this defense on the ground if they intend to win, especially with snow potentially in the forecast.

Additionally, a solid ground attack with Lynch could keep Aaron Rodgers off the field. If the Seahawks can continue to hang around early and limit possessions for the Packers on offense with long, sustained drives, they'll have a great chance at a road upset. He may have lost a step, but Lynch’s importance to this game cannot be overstated. A heavy dose of him between the tackles should open up the offense and keep them Green Bay's pass rushers off Russell Wilson.

Defensive X-Factor: Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney has been one of the biggest game changers for Seattle all season, and for this game, he will need to be special again. Fortunately for the Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Clowney is in better shape regarding his core injury this week than he was the week prior. Rodgers may not be quite as nimble as he used to be, but his amazing arm talent and ability to extend plays are still there for him to exploit the Seahawks inconsistent defense. Getting in the face of Rodgers during this game will be key to slowing down the passing game and eliminating explosive pass play opportunities, but it won't be easy. Left tackle David Bakhtiari is returning from an injury, but he's been one of the best at his position for several years. Bryan Bulaga is a 10-year starter at right tackle and rookie guard Elgton Jenkins didn't surrender a sack this year. Clowney is going to have to put his superior athleticism and impressive swim move on display to slow down the air attack while facing a far superior line to the Eagles.

Then there is the issue of the running game. With new coach Matt Lafluer at the helm, the Packers have become a much more balanced offense. Running back Aaron Jones has eclipsed 1,000 yards this season and leads the league with 16 rushing touchdowns. All season, Clowney has also been the one of the most consistent run defenders. In the 10 years under Carroll, the team has always shown a propensity to show up on the biggest stage, and this is an opportunity for the defense to reassert itself behind Clowney.

Special Teams X-Factor: Michael Dickson

With the weather being cold and a slight chance for snow, it's possible both teams could struggle to put points on the board. When the weather gets rough, the team that does the little things right is the one that will come away with the victory. As a result, Dickson will need every bit of his big leg this weekend. If the Seahawks can pin the Packers inside their own 20-yard line consistently and win the field position battle, it'll improve their odds at winning on the road. The underdog Seahawks are going to need every yard and every advantage they can get to defend every blade of grass.