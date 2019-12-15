Seahawks X-Factors Who Could Make a Difference in Week 15

After a tough defeat in prime time at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks are looking to get back to their winning ways this week against the Panthers in their final regular season road test.

The latest injury reports for both team indicate that many starters will be sidelined, including Jadeveon Clowney for Seattle and Greg Olsen for Carolina, making unheralded role players even more important this week.

Keep an eye on these three role players as the Seahawks look to keep pace in the NFC West and win their 11th game of the 2019 season.

Offensive X-Factor: Chris Carson

Throughout their history as adversaries, these teams have always been similarly built. Athletic quarterbacks with excellent running games behind them and solid defensive play. Based on past games, I wouldn't be surprised if this turns into an ugly slugfest. Carolina's defense has always been centered on the ability of Luke Kuechly, who rivals Bobby Wagner as the premier middle linebacker in the sport. Yet, for some reason, the Panthers have struggled to contain running backs this season, giving up the second most rushing yards in the league to this point.

Losing Kawaan Short and Dontari Poe in the middle of the defense has been a big blow defending the run as well as the passing game. Now that the Seahawks have lost Rashaad Penny to a knee injury, Carson’s contributions are more important than ever and this looks like a great matchup for him to have a big game. Nothing against C.J. Prosise, but Seattle has to temper his expectations considering he has only seen 14 carries this season and has a long injury history. The Seahawks need Carson to secure the football and plow his way to a big day on the ground. Hopefully after two games without a fumble, his ball security issues are behind him for good.

Defensive X-Factor: Al Woods

The Panthers' offense runs through the dynamic ability of do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey. Kyle Allen may be filling in admirably for the injured Cam Newton, but he certainly isn't the factor as a runner and Carolina will lean on its workhorse in the backfield. Last season, McCaffrey ran wild against the Seahawks, gashing them for 125 yards on the ground and 112 yards through the air. One of the best run stuffing tackles this season has to be Woods. In years past, the Seahawks have had some success bringing in free agent defensive tackles, and yet I think Woods has been one of the most impressive thus far. The massive defensive tackle has driven guards into the backfield straight into the running lanes of unsuspecting backs.

Woods is going to have to continue to dominate in the trenches keeping the linebackers unabated to the ball carrier to help neutralize McCaffrey. Although he doesn’t always fill the stat sheet, his impact cannot be understated. He's even impressed occasionally pushing the pocket as a rusher, preventing the quarterback from stepping up. I don’t suspect he will be on the field often during passing downs, but if he is, I would not be overly concerned about his ability. He could find himself matched up with Daryl Williams, or Trai Turner, who have allowed a combined 16 sacks this season. Regardless of the down, Al Woods will need a big day to slow down one of the NFL's best weapons.

Special Teams X-Factor: David Moore

Now that the Seahawks have moved away from Tyler Lockett as a return man, it's time to see what Moore can do with extended reps as his replacement. Just two preseasons ago, he was taking punts back for touchdowns as he was battling to win a roster spot. Given his thick lower body and ability to make defenders miss, he reminds me somewhat of when the Seahawks used Golden Tate in the same role. Though not as dynamic as Lockett, he turns into a running back with the ball in his hands and can break through arm tackles. This week, if the Seahawks can slow down McCaffrey, I am certain that there will be plenty of opportunities for Moore to demonstrate his abilities and potentially make an impact return on special teams.