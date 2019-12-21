Seahawks X-Factors Who Could Make a Difference in Week 16

The Seahawks rode a solid first half to victory last week against the Panthers, improving to 11-3 on the season. As usual, however, they found a way to make the game interesting.

Despite nearly blowing a 20-point lead, Seattle closed the game out when it mattered most. Unfortunately, the victory came at a cost. Linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs both sustained injuries during the game and defensive tackle Al Woods and receiver Josh Gordon received suspensions during the week.

On the bright side, the Seahawks are two victories away from a division title and a shot at a first-round bye, which would allow the defense to get healthier.

For their second matchup with the Cardinals, the Seahawks are going to have to rely on big games from three particular x-factors.

Offensive X-Factor: D.K. Metcalf

The Cardinals are ranked 8th in rushing yards allowed this season and 32nd in passing yards, so I expect the Seahawks to open up the playbook for Russell Wilson. Seattle won the previous matchup in Week 4 by using an efficient passing game and handing the ball to Chris Carson. Heading into the rematch, look for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to refocus on stopping the ground game. When he does, the Seahawks will be ready to fling the ball around the yard.

Patrick Peterson may have lost a step, but he should certainly scare the Seahawks more than rookie Byron Murphy. Wilson should look to exploit a possible matchup between Murphy and fellow rookie D.K. Metcalf. Not only does Metcalf have a significant size advantage, but he also possesses the capability to run past the Cardinals defense. According to PFF, Murphy has a grade of 46.8 on the year, allowing 63 receptions on 91 targets. If Wilson can target Metcalf early and often, the Cardinals would be forced to adjust, thus opening up opportunities for other receivers on the depth chart.

Defensive X-Factor: Shaquem Griffin

While he may not see a large volume of snaps, Shaquem Griffin should be the x-factor that the Seahawks need to contain rookie sensation Kyler Murray. The Seahawks defense has to ensure that Murray does not break out of the pocket. When he does, he is dangerous on the ground and through the air, similar to what Wilson does for the Seahawk offense. Keeping him in the pocket and playing assignment-sound along the defensive line is the best possible strategy for the Seahawks.

Griffin will need to ensure that when he fires off the line, he doesn’t get too deep on his speed rush and give Murray an avenue to escape. He needs to set up his spin move to collapse a possible run lane as Murray draws pressure from elsewhere. Griffin is one of the few rushers who can keep pace with the shifty quarterback in the event he does escape the pocket. It may only be on a situational basis, but I think that Griffin speed and motor could be the difference in forcing Murray into sacks and potential mistakes.

Special Teams X-Factor: Ugo Amadi

Fans have to be excited about what Ugo Amadi may have a chance to do for the Seahawks defense moving forward, but for the time being, he has become a special teams ace. As a gunner on punt coverage, he is always the man first down the field, breaking down and making tackles, as well as downing Michael Dickson’s big punts. He always flies down the field and does a good job not to get too out of control when he arrives at the ball carrier. At this point, the Seahawks have to be thrilled with what they have gotten from the fourth round pick out of Oregon. He continues to earn his stripes doing the little things for the special teams unit and now has a chance to expand his role playing snaps defensively.