Seahawks X-Factors Who Could Make a Difference in Week 17

With an NFC West title up for grabs, the Seahawks return to Century Link Field to battle their bitter division rival in the 49ers in a high-stakes season finale.

Seattle will be looking to bounce back from an ugly loss to Arizona in Week 16 that cost them more than just possible playoff positioning, as the team lost starting running back Chris Carson to a season-ending hip injury. To the excitement of the fans, the team has since brought back a pair of former Seahawks to replace him, including the legendary Marshawn Lynch.

Most media sources on the national stage have already counted the Seahawks out in this matchup, which sets them up to shock the world again. The underdog role is one that Pete Carroll’s teams have always embraced and fans should look forward to the big contest playing out in prime time.

For Seattle to win the division and earn a home playoff game, these three x-factors will need to step up against San Francisco.

Offensive X-Factor: Marshawn Lynch

"Beast Mode" has to be the ultimate x-factor in this game, as nobody can truly project the impact that he will have coming off his couch to play again in the NFL. Being that he has been removed from football for over a year and a half, the Seahawks shouldn’t expect him to solely shoulder the load in the running game.

Yet, if Seattle wants to win this game, they have to establish a solid ground game and he's going to have to play a key role. San Francisco has experienced multiple injuries on the interior of its defensive line, as well as having lost Kwon Alexander from the linebacker corps to a season-ending injury. Running the ball to slow down the 49ers pass rush is absolutely necessary, especially with injuries all across the Seahawks' offensive line. The 49ers are also ranked first in passing yards allowed, as opposed to 17th in rushing yardage. As a result, there should be a rotation between newly returned Robert Turbin, the aforementioned Lynch, and sixth-round pick Travis Homer.

Lynch will likely also be asked to help the tackles by chipping defensive ends in pass protection, as well as pick up blitzes that come through the middle. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh found effectiveness when sending rushers through the A-gap in the last matchup, and on several occasions both Carson and Rashaad Penny missed blocks that led to sacks. He may not have a multitude of big runs, but Lynch will definitely have an impact in the biggest game of the year thus far.

Defensive X-Factor: Jadaveon Clowney

After the last matchup, the 49ers surely have Clowney on their radar when setting up their protections during game planning this week. Clowney was the ultimate game wrecker the last time these two teams faced, and the Seahawks pass rush has seemed nearly non-existent without him in the lineup the last two weeks. His presence alone is likely to keep star tight end George Kittle in to help Mike McGlinchey in pass protection. He frequently used his power to drive McGlinchey into the lap of Jimmy Garappolo, which forced the quarterback into mistakes.

With safety Quandre Diggs unlikely to play this week, the pass rush is going to have to provide a big assist. It will also be incumbent upon Clowney to stay assignment sound and stop the 49ers dominant running game. His ability to pinch down against runs between the tackles and set the edge on stretch plays has been sorely missed and will be a huge plus on Sunday. Expect Kyle Shanahan to test the Seahawks defense with a large amount of jet sweeps and misdirection. In the last matchup, one play in particular comes to mind when Clowney made an incorrect read, but used superior athleticism to run down the ball carrier along the sidelines. Those particular plays have been a catalyst for opponents to set the tone on the ground against Seattle and it will be imperative that he steps up to help stop these types of plays.

Special Teams X-Factor: Michael Dickson

If the Seahawks want to win this game, field position is going to be a crucial difference maker. With the 49ers defense being one of the better units in football, the Seahawks should expect to have a few punts in this game. Richie James Jr. burned them last year with a punt return for a touchdown in their second matchup and has the ability to do so again. This is a game where the Seahawks cannot afford giving up additional field position on special teams. As a result, Michael Dickson will be a key factor in this game. He's finally returned to his rookie form that saw him earn All-Pro honors and it will be on him to pin San Francisco with high arching punts that Seattle's coverage team can down deep in opposing territory.