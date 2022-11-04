Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Seattle's Shot At Sweep

The Seattle Seahawks have a chance to sweep the Arizona Cardinals for the first time since 2018. The division rivals face off Sunday from State Farm Stadium after Seattle snagged a 19-9 win in Seattle three weeks ago.

The surprise leaders of the NFC West division, Seattle has won three straight games with much thanks to the performance of quarterback Geno Smith, who was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. Smith leads the NFL with a 72.7 percent completion percentage and is third in the league with a 107.2 passer rating.

Smith isn't the only Seahawk earning recognition throughout the league. Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and cornerback Tariq Woolen were also named the NFL’s offensive and defensive rookies of the month for October.

"That rookie class, they didn't miss," said Smith. "Every single one of those guys are studs. They're contributing. And you can see them growing every single week, each one of those guys."

A key for Seattle will be to strike early for a lead, Arizona has trailed 91 percent of the time through eight games. The Seahawks defense will also be covering some new faces.

Arizona was without receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the Week 6's matchup due to suspension, and the three-time All-Pro has made his presence felt in his two games. Hopkins has caught 22 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown since his return.

The Cardinals also added receiver Robbie Anderson via trade last week. Anderson has yet to complete a catch in two weeks but did complete his first full week of practice ahead of the matchup with Seattle.

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (5-3) at Arizona Cardinals (3-5)

ODDS: Seattle is a 2-point underdog vs. the Cardinals.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. PT

LOCATION: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)

TV/RADIO: FOX, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Smith on his so-called 'break out season':

"Knowing who I am, I'm very set in who I am, I know exactly who I am and what I can do. And so I've never bought into the narratives that have been out there. I didn't just get this good over the course of one offseason. So I think that's mostly a narrative and a lot of this stuff is media driven."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram