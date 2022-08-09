Seattle Seahawks associate head coach of defense Sean Desai knows a thing or two because he's seen a thing or two when it comes to cornerback Artie Burns.

Both joined the Seahawks earlier this offseason from the Chicago Bears, where Desai was the defensive coordinator and Burns started six games.

A 2016 first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burns nearly signed with Seattle in 2020 but opted for Chicago instead. After missing the campaign with a knee injury, the 27-year-old re-upped with the Bears in part because of his fit with Desai.

At 6-0, 197-pounds with 33-inch arms, Burns has the prototypical build for what Seattle wants in its corners. However, Desai feels that Burns is a scheme-versatile player with several encouraging traits.

“I think Artie (Burns) has a skillset that fits a lot of schemes," Desai said. "He’s a good cover corner and he has quick feet. His part has been learning what we are doing here. That’s been the step for him, to learn what we are doing here and the different types of things that we want to play with him in the roles that we have him in here.”

Desai largely had his defense play cover 3 in Chicago, something Seattle's been doing for ages. Even though Desai won't be calling the plays, Burns will enter the season with a sense of familiarity regarding the scheme, which should only help hasten his transition.

The former Miami Hurricane is on his third professional team in seven years, so change isn't entirely new to him. Due to Burns' experience in the scheme and versatile skill set, Desai doesn't expect the corner to have to alter his game much in his new home.

“I don’t know if I would say change (to his style)," said Desai. "Obviously, any time you get a player, you want to try to help that player better his own skillset. (Defensive backs) coach (Karl) Scott has tried to hone in on his skillset and give him the best positions, the best tools, and traits that he can use for his athleticism and his ability.”

Seattle was almost Burns' stomping grounds two years ago, but the timing simply wasn't right. Viewed as an "ascending" player by Seahawks general manager John Schneider, Burns has joined an organization known for developing defensive backs.

Off to a solid start in training camp, Burns is capitalizing on a second chance in Seattle, with the team - and player - coming together after all.

