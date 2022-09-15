Seahawks Fans Boo Russell Wilson In Return To Seattle: 'Uncalled For' Says RG3

There weren't many storylines more anticipated going into the season than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's return to Seattle.

After an offseason full of drama, the Denver quarterback fell just short in his return, losing 17-16 to the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle's "12th man" played a large part in securing the Seahawks' victory.

The crowd played a factor all night while boo'ing Wilson from the start of warmups to the final whistle. Wilson, however, says he wasn't phased by the not-so-warm welcome.

“No, it didn’t bother me,” Wilson said after the loss. “This is a hostile environment. It always has been. I didn’t expect them to give a round of applause every once in a while, you know. So I think that – like I would say, I gave everything I had every day here. Every day. Anybody that says anything else, they’re completely wrong. I gave everything I had every day. So I know that for a fact."

ESPN's Robert Griffin iii has also since come to the defense of Wilson, calling the boos "uncalled for."

"It’s been a couple of days, but the boos for Russell Wilson in Seattle were UNCALLED FOR," Griffin tweeted. "Both sides wanted to move on and Russell is the ONLY QB TO WIN A SUPER BOWL in Seattle. The Seahawks got a huge haul in return for him via trade and he EARNED a better reception than that."

Uncalled for or not, the crowd was a major factor in what Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called a "really rewarding" win. Now, Seattle looks on to their divisional matchup this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

