Skip to main content

'Dude Can Play: Standout Rookie Season for Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker?

The Seattle Seahawks took running back Kenneth Walker No. 41 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

When the Seattle Seahawks selected running back Kenneth Walker No. 41 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the pick was praised by many.

Walker had the second most rushing yards in the FBS in his final season at Michigan State, rushing for over 1,600 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. At the NFL combine, Walker then wowed by running an impressive 4.38 40-yard-dash.

The selection of Walker was already looking like an incredible one for Seattle the second that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the pick. Now, Walker is receiving praise from teammates and fellow running back Rashaad Penny.

“He’s fast. This dude can play and reminds me of a smaller Chris (Carson) and we’ll see when we get pads on. Just watching highlight tapes and who he is, he’s very outgoing, can talk, and he isn’t afraid of anything, he fears nothing. I like the way that he just wants to learn and wants to be great," Penny said at training camp. "I have a special feeling about him. He’s a great dude.”

Walker has also been turning heads with his play so far this offseason, making highlight reel plays early on.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Additionally, one of the biggest critiques of Walker is the lack of receiving production he had at Michigan State. Walker had just 19 career receptions over three collegiate seasons. However, reports are saying that receiving is one area he has particularly impressed at so far in training camp.

With the departure of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, the running game will be more vital than ever in Seattle. Luckily for the Seahawks, Walker looks like a rising star in the making.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

20220801_133703
Seahawks News

Observations From Seahawks Fourth Training Camp Practice

By Corbin K. Smith11 hours ago
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks on from the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Seahawks News

Seahawks Pete Carroll Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Cole Thompson15 hours ago
USATSI_18180496
Seahawks News

Seahawks Activate Fifth-Round Pick Tyreke Smith From PUP List

By Corbin K. Smith16 hours ago
Jordyn Brooks
Seahawks News

Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks 'Taking Charge' Defensively Ahead of Third Season

By Connor Zimmerlee16 hours ago
Clint Hurtt
Seahawks News

Seahawks Camp: New Expectations Come With New Coach for Seattle

By Timm Hamm18 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and quarterback Drew Lock (2) return to the locker room following minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field.
Seahawks News

A New Era?: Pete Carroll Says Seahawks QBs Drew Lock and Geno Smith 'In Control'

By Logan Macdonald20 hours ago
Reuben Foster
Seahawks News

Seahawks Host Former 1st-Round Pick For Workout; Bobby Wagner Replacement?

By Jeremy Brener20 hours ago
Jimmy Garoppolo
Seahawks News

Should Seahawks Trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?

By Connor Zimmerlee21 hours ago