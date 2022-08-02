'Dude Can Play: Standout Rookie Season for Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker?

When the Seattle Seahawks selected running back Kenneth Walker No. 41 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the pick was praised by many.

Walker had the second most rushing yards in the FBS in his final season at Michigan State, rushing for over 1,600 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. At the NFL combine, Walker then wowed by running an impressive 4.38 40-yard-dash.

The selection of Walker was already looking like an incredible one for Seattle the second that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the pick. Now, Walker is receiving praise from teammates and fellow running back Rashaad Penny.

“He’s fast. This dude can play and reminds me of a smaller Chris (Carson) and we’ll see when we get pads on. Just watching highlight tapes and who he is, he’s very outgoing, can talk, and he isn’t afraid of anything, he fears nothing. I like the way that he just wants to learn and wants to be great," Penny said at training camp. "I have a special feeling about him. He’s a great dude.”

Walker has also been turning heads with his play so far this offseason, making highlight reel plays early on.

Additionally, one of the biggest critiques of Walker is the lack of receiving production he had at Michigan State. Walker had just 19 career receptions over three collegiate seasons. However, reports are saying that receiving is one area he has particularly impressed at so far in training camp.

With the departure of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, the running game will be more vital than ever in Seattle. Luckily for the Seahawks, Walker looks like a rising star in the making.

