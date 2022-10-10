Skip to main content

Pete Carroll Gives Al Woods & Other Seahawks Injury Updates After Saints Loss

The Seattle Seahawks lost defensive tackle Al Woods and other key players to injury in Week 5.

After a 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, the Seattle Seahawks now sit at 2-3 on the season. Luckily for Seattle, the NFC West is still wide open, as they sit just one game out of the divisional lead. Unluckily for them, the Seahawks now come out of that Week 5 loss with injuries to impact players around the roster.

Defensive tackle Al Woods has been one of the very few bright spots on a historically bad Seattle defense this year. Woods was seen single-handedly dismantling the Saints' offensive line at several points on Sunday.

However, Woods is now dealing with a knee injury following the loss.

“His knee flared up,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll explained following the loss. “He was having a great game, he was doing everything. It’s really unfortunate because had his whole family here, everybody’s right down the road and all that. He was dying to go back in, but he couldn’t quite get it done.”

Seahawks guard Gabe Jackson also rotated out often during the game due a hip flexor issue, while wideout Penny Hart suffered a hamstring injury. Seattle starting running back Rashaad Penny also suffered a broken fibula against New Orleans, expected to be a season-ending injury.

Seattle already had an uphill battle to the postseason with a 2-3 record and more questions than answers on the roster. Now, the Seahawks will have to fight through adversity in the thick of a tightly contested NFC West.

In This Article (2)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

pete carroll
