Pete Carroll Compares WR Dee Eskridge to Ex Seahawks WR Golden Tate

Pete Carroll talked about Dee Eskridge and how the second-year receiver continues to find his footing.

There is little doubt as to who the top two receivers are for the Seattle Seahawks, with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett serving as quarterback Geno Smith's top weapons. Smith's emergence as a potential franchise-caliber quarterback has been helped by having one of the NFL's best receiving duos. 

Through six games the duo of Lockett and Metcalf have combined for 829 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 64 receptions, 

While Lockett and Metcalf will continue to get theirs as Smith's top two targets if the Seahawks can see a third receiver emerge then their offense could take that next step.

As the Seahawks wait for a potential breakthrough game from a third receiver, Pete Carroll believes that Dee Eskridge has the potential to be that guy for Seattle. 

Carroll went as far as to compare Eskridge to former Seattle receiver Golden Tate, who he noted took some time to find his footing in the NFL as he was such a natural athlete which caused the details to click a bit later. 

However, while Eskridge hasn't put up eye-popping stats, Carroll likes what he's seen from the second-year receiver. 

"He's blossoming right now. He's really going," Carroll said. 

After five games it appeared that Eskridge might not have a large impact in the Seattle offense, but that changed against the Arizona Cardinals. Against the Cardinals Eskridge was targeted three times, hauling all three in for a career-high 39 yards. 

No, three catches for 39 yards do not suddenly mean Eskridge will start putting up Lockett or Metcalf numbers. However, if he can emerge as a consistent and reliable third option for Smith moving forward, it will make the Seattle offense that much harder to defend. 

