Seahawks' Pete Carroll: WR Marquise Goodwin 'Really Steady, Very Productive'

The top two wide receiver options are solidified for the Seattle Seahawks with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Metcalf made an immediate impact since being drafted with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. In just three seasons he has 216 receptions, 29 touchdowns, and 3,170 receiving yards.

Despite still being on a team-friendly rookie deal, Seattle gave their star wideout a colossal three-year extension worth $72 million — $58.2 million of it guaranteed, including a $30 million signing bonus.

As for Lockett, all he has done is produce three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

While both Metcalf and Lockett are expected to be the focal point of Seattle's passing game, there's another wide receiver catching the coaching staff's attention.

Marquise Goodwin.

The veteran wideout has been impressive in training camp, using his speed to take the top off the defense.

According to offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, there is a clear reason as to why Goodwin has been a camp standout.

"Just a true pro that’s twitched up and fast," said Waldron. "He’s come in and got to us a little bit later in the offseason, so there was still a little bit of a learning curve with the offense. He showed up ready to go as far as knowing everything, knowing what to do, and provide, like I said, that professional approach every snap."

Seattle has a compelling group of young receivers led by 2020 second-round draft pick Dee Eskridge and third-year man Freddie Swain. The organization also spent both of its seventh-round picks in last month's draft on rookie receivers Bo Melton and Dareke Young.

The Seahawks acquired Goodwin from the Chicago Bears this offseason, and his strength comes in stretching the field with his speed. He is an explosive receiver who is ironically faster than Metcalf and Lockett.

“He’s really been one of the real highlights at camp," Pete Carroll said. "His speed shows up all the time. His consistency as a route runner. He just has a lot in his makeup as a guy in the room with the other younger players. He’s been very productive.”

