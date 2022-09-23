Russell Wilson 'Never Held Accountable': Ex Seahawks Richard Sherman and KJ Wright Rip QB

It is safe to say at this point that there is no love lost between former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and several of his old teammates. That much was clear when the Seahawks beat Wilson's Denver Broncos in Week 1 and some of his former "pals'' made their pleasure clear on Twitter.

Now, though, more stories keep coming out from former teammates of Wilson that offer an insight to the cause of the friction between the quarterback and the rest of the team.

Former Seahawks linebacker KJ Wright recently joined The Richard Sherman Show, where he talked about how Wilson was treated by coach Pete Carroll compared to the rest of the team.

"He was not held to the same accountability as the rest of us," Wright said.

Sherman, who has been a vocal critic of Wilson since the trade, also had plenty to say about how the treatment of his former quarterback.

"There wasn’t enough years difference for the accountability thing to be like that," Sherman said. "'Well, he was young.' It’s like, well, he’s like a year younger than us."

"When you got 52 guys being held to a certain standard and you got one guy not being held to the standard, then it’s gonna cause some friction."

Of course, some will make the argument that the Seahawks won a Super Bowl ring with Wilson at quarterback, with franchise quarterbacks usually getting preferential treatment. However, Sherman made it clear where Carroll stood in terms of Wilson, especially following the Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

"After a while, it had to get to a point where he chose Russ or the defense. And after the Super Bowl loss, he kinda made it pretty clear who he was choosing."

