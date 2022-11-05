Seahawks Defense Finding ‘Swagger & Confidence’ After ‘Miserable’ Start

Over the first five weeks of the season, the Seattle Seahawks' defense allowed an average of 30.8 points per game and 430 total yards per game. For perspective, those would have currently ranked No. 31 and dead last in the NFL respectively.

“Everyone was miserable, our fans were miserable, the coaches, the players, it was not up to the expectation of any of us,” Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt recently stated.

However, the Seahawks defense has managed to turn things around in a big way as of late.

Over the last three weeks, Seattle has allowed an average of just 15 points per game and 290 total yards per game. The defensive shift has served as a massive improvement while giving the unit a bit of “swagger and confidence” halfway through the season.

“That swagger and confidence comes when guys get more and more comfortable with everything they are asked to do,” Hurtt said. “Guys on the staff continue to keep coaching hard and keep coaching the details, but obviously it starts with the players. The buy in from those guys, they never wavered.”

As the defense has begun to hit its stride, the wins have rolled in. Seattle started the season off 2-3 amidst their defensive struggles. Since then, the Seahawks have won three games in a row and taken the division lead in the NFC West.

Seattle now looks ahead to the divisional rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, while hoping to keep the “swagger” going.

