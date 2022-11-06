The Seattle Seahawks are looking for a season sweep over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after defeating Arizona 19-9 in Week 6. With a 5-3 record and the NFC West lead, Seattle is aiming to further separate themselves from the 3-5 Cardinals.

Seattle was first on the board while drilling a 49-yard field goal on the opening drive of the game.

However, Arizona was quick to answer, driving 83 yards for a touchdown the very next drive. Seattle had no answers for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on the opening drive, as Murray completed each of his first five passes en route to 49 yards and a touchdown. The drive was capped off with a 22-yard touchdown reception by Arizona standout receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

After a punt by each team on the two ensuing offensive drives, Seattle took the lead with a methodical touchdown drive of their own. Seattle marched 75 yards on 11 plays before wideout DK Metcalf tip-toed in a miraculous touchdown catch from four yards out, giving the Seahawks a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter.

With just under three minutes left in the first half, the Cardinals were threatening Seattle's three-point lead. Arizona drove all the way to the Seattle 40-yard-line before deciding the keep the offense on the field for 4th-and-four. Under heavy pressure, Murray bounced around in the pocket before slicing through the middle of the Seahawks' defense for a first down and more ... but then Ryan Neal happened. The Seahawks' safety forced Murray to fumble the football, giving Seattle possession with seconds left in the half.

Seattle played it aggressively late but was unable to get one final score before the half expired, riding a 10-7 lead into halftime.

