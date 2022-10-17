Skip to main content

'Special' Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker Shines vs. Cardinals in First NFL Start

The Seattle Seahawks walked out of Lumen Field on Sunday with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals and further validation that rooking running back Kenneth Walker III is "legit," per coach Pete Carroll.

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III talked the talk entering his first professional start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, and he more than walked the walk when it mattered most.

"I'm ready," proclaimed the second-round pick filling in for the injured Rashaad Penny.

And ready, Walker was.

On the heels of an eight-carry, 88-yard performance that featured his first professional touchdown, the 21-year-old carried the momentum over into his starting debut, finishing with 21 rushes for 97 yards and a score in Seattle's 19-9 victory over Arizona.

Walker made his mark early and often, ripping off 51 yards on his first two touches and running in an 11-yard touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter to give Seattle a 10-point cushion.

Walker also contributed through the air, catching two of his three targets for 13 yards. The former Michigan State star had just 13 receptions in his final college season and faced questions surrounding his ability on third down, but he's already recorded eight catches through five games.

By all accounts, Walker has answered all of the questions - and will only continue to make big plays, according to coach Pete Carroll.

"I thought Ken Walker showed you how legit he is," Carroll said post-game. "He's really a special runner, and he's going to have marvelous, miraculous runs. He's going to shock you with the things that he does - he's so laterally gifted and breaking and bursting and all that. I thought that was great today."

While Walker's play moving forward may shock those on the outside, the vast success that appears to be on the horizon comes as no surprise to himself.

After all, he said he was ready - and on Sunday, he proved exactly that.

