With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett - two of the best receivers in the NFL - silenced by an excellent New York Jets secondary, the Seattle Seahawks found unexpected sources rising to the occasion.

SEATTLE, Wash. - Facing a top five scoring defense with their season on the line, even casual observers would have expected the Seahawks would need big games from receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to beat the Jets on Sunday. Learning ahead of the opening kickoff that the dynamic duo would contribute only three catches for 18 yards would have seemed like a horrible omen for their dwindling playoff hopes.

But somehow, with Metcalf held to a single catch for three yards by sensational rookie Sauce Gardner and Lockett out of the lineup for most of the game with a new leg injury, quarterback Geno Smith and Seattle found a way to overcome quiet days from both star wideouts thanks to an underrated supporting cast picking up the slack in a 23-6 victory over New York at Lumen Field.

“We have a bunch of guys that can make plays," Smith told reporters after the game. "It kind of sucks for DK and Tyler because we want to always get them the ball, but I think it's a great sign of respect that they don't get one-on-ones in the game. That lets you know what the opponent thinks of them. So I think they got to look at it that way. We never want to force the ball. If they're going to double him, that means someone else is going to be open. That's what you saw today.”

As Smith indicated, the Jets weren't going to let Metcalf or Lockett beat them in a de facto elimination game, keeping safety help over the top to prevent them from generating explosive plays downfield. But with all of the attention being paid to them, particularly Metcalf, opportunities were created for others to make an impact in the passing game, including a tight end group that flexed their muscles in their first game without veteran leader Will Dissly.

Two snaps after rookie running back Ken Walker III shot through the teeth of the Jets' defense for a 60-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, Colby Parkinson battled through contact from safety Lamarcus Joyner on an outside release and created late separation on a corner route. Throwing the ball up high for the 6-foot-7 tight end, Smith lofted a perfect strike to him and he got both feet down to give the Seahawks a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

"In that coverage, we had great leverage and the offensive line gave Geno plenty of time," Parkinson said of the touchdown. "I was able to put a nice move on him [Joyner] and Geno threw a great ball.”

Leading the charge without Dissly, who landed on injured reserve with a knee injury last week, Parkinson hauled in a team-high five receptions - a career-best - for 36 yards and a touchdown. But he wasn't the only tight end who made a splash as a receiver, with an unexpected name joining him in the end zone later in the half.

After the Seahawks held the Jets to a field goal to maintain a 10-3 advantage late in the first quarter, Smith marched his team down the field quickly, as he pitched a shovel pass while scrambling to running back DeeJay Dallas for a 41-yard gain to advance to the opposing seven-yard line. Two plays later, he threaded the needle between two defenders to hook up with tight end Tyler Mabry for his second touchdown pass of the half.

Making the most of his first career NFL reception by cashing it in for six, teammates swarmed Mabry in the end zone. Embracing the moment, the third-year pro finally got to orchestrate the touchdown celebration he had been practicing in his mind for a long time.

“It was a great touchdown," Mabry smiled. "We were playing for Will Dissly today. He's the leader in our group, so we wanted to make sure we played our hearts out for him.”

In addition to Parkinson and Mabry finding pay dirt, Noah Fant caught two passes for 40 yards, including snagging a 29-yard reception that set up a Jason Myers field goal in the first quarter. Overall, Seattle's tight ends combined to catch eight passes for 83 yards, or nearly half of Smith's yardage total on the afternoon.

"It was really important. We needed them today," coach Pete Carroll said of Seattle's tight ends stepping up with Metcalf and Lockett held in check. "Just kind of happened that it was one of those days. It was not by intention at all. Just the way the game went."

Away from the reliable tight end group, Smith continued to build chemistry with veteran receiver Laquon Treadwell. Playing more than 50 percent of the Seahawks offensive snaps for a second straight week, the former first-round pick out of Ole Miss only caught two passes for 15 yards, but both receptions came in clutch third down situations in the second half that led to a pair of Myers field goals.

Leading the team with 55 receiving yards on two receptions to go along with 41 hard-earned rushing yards complementing Walker out of the backfield, Dallas also made his mark on the victory in a variety of ways, continuing to prove himself as an invaluable Swiss army knife on offense and special teams.

Receiving contributions from unlikely sources across the board from all three skill position groups, the Seahawks were able to right the ship after struggling on offense in three consecutive losses, salvaging their season for another week. With a ticket to the playoffs up for grabs next weekend, Carroll expects Metcalf and Lockett will rebound nicely and have far better performances against the Rams.

But as Sunday illustrated beautifully against one of the best defenses in football, Seattle has the pieces to succeed even if one or both of them has a rare off day.

"I feel bad for those guys because they want to contribute, but they'll come roaring back and it's not a significant issue really at all."

