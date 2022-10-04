Skip to main content

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be 'Big Factor' by Midseason

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off an offensive explosion in Week 4, but getting other receiving weapons involved ahead of a matchup with the New Orleans Saints seems to be high on the list of coach Pete Carroll.

There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. 

However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season. 

But ahead of a road matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he anticipates that usage seeing an uptick soon, evident by the way the team attempted to get Eskridge a bit more involved in a thrilling 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 4. 

"It's great to just get some rhythm and get him out there," Carroll said Monday. " ... We’re just anxious to keep including him, and by the middle of the season, he should be regular and rolling and really be a big factor for what we are doing.”

Eskridge came into Sunday with just two receptions for six yards on three targets. But he topped that total against Detroit, snagging a 10-yard catch on his only look and taking a handoff six yards for his fifth-career carry. 

"He’s doing well," Carroll said. "He’s really a tough kid as well as all the explosiveness. He’s blocking well. He ran tough on the perimeter play he had."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Eskridge has, understandably, been buried on the depth chart behind the usual suspects like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, while veteran Marquise Goodwin continues to mold into the scheme as well. 

The Seahawks have also consistently used all three tight ends of Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson, and Noah Fant through four games, making it more difficult for Eskridge to find room to operate. 

But if Carroll is true to his word, Eskridge could have a chance to get the ball rolling as early as Sunday in The Big Easy. Seattle and New Orleans are set for kickoff at 10 a.m. PT inside the Caesars Superdome.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

will dissly
Seahawks News

Seahawks TE Will Dissly Tired of Talking About Broncos QB Russell Wilson

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19167287
Seahawks News

Pete Carroll Thrilled With Consistency, Growth of Seahawks' Improving Offensive Line

By Corbin K. Smith
IMG_7629
Seahawks News

'He's a Cheat Code': Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Has Teammates in Awe

By Kevin Tame, Jr
USATSI_19136612
Seahawks News

Seahawks LB Darryl Johnson Suffers 'Significant' Foot Injury, Likely Injured Reserve Bound

By Corbin K. Smith
USATSI_19166719
Seahawks News

Building Off Breakout Finish, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Solidifies Standing as NFL's Most Explosive Back

By Corbin K. Smith
penny
Seahawks News

Rashaad Penny Powers Seattle Seahawks to 48-45 Win at Lions: Live In-Game Blog

By Zach Dimmitt
lions sea
Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks Defense: Despite Win Over Lions, Still a Problem

By Logan Macdonald
USATSI_19136543
Seahawks News

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Makes History With Sensational Performance in Win vs. Lions

By Corbin K. Smith