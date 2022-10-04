Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be 'Big Factor' by Midseason

There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception.

However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.

But ahead of a road matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he anticipates that usage seeing an uptick soon, evident by the way the team attempted to get Eskridge a bit more involved in a thrilling 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

"It's great to just get some rhythm and get him out there," Carroll said Monday. " ... We’re just anxious to keep including him, and by the middle of the season, he should be regular and rolling and really be a big factor for what we are doing.”

Eskridge came into Sunday with just two receptions for six yards on three targets. But he topped that total against Detroit, snagging a 10-yard catch on his only look and taking a handoff six yards for his fifth-career carry.

"He’s doing well," Carroll said. "He’s really a tough kid as well as all the explosiveness. He’s blocking well. He ran tough on the perimeter play he had."

Eskridge has, understandably, been buried on the depth chart behind the usual suspects like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, while veteran Marquise Goodwin continues to mold into the scheme as well.

The Seahawks have also consistently used all three tight ends of Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson, and Noah Fant through four games, making it more difficult for Eskridge to find room to operate.

But if Carroll is true to his word, Eskridge could have a chance to get the ball rolling as early as Sunday in The Big Easy. Seattle and New Orleans are set for kickoff at 10 a.m. PT inside the Caesars Superdome.

