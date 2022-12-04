Travis Homer Downgraded to Out vs. Rams, Seahawks Elevate 2 From Practice Squad

After initially being listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, the Seahawks downgraded running back Travis Homer to out due to a knee injury and he will not be available against the Rams on Sunday.

Homer scored a touchdown on an 18-yard reception in last Sunday's overtime loss to the Raiders and didn't exit with an injury. However, he was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday while dealing with a flu-like bug that has permeated throughout the locker room at the VMAC over the past few weeks. Even after being a limited participant on Friday, he apparently didn't turn the corner enough to be active this weekend.

With Homer set to miss his fifth game of the season - he spent four weeks on injured reserve earlier in the year with a rib issue - Tony Jones Jr. will serve as Seattle's third back behind starter Ken Walker III and reserve DeeJay Dallas.

In additional news, the Seahawks elevated receiver Laquon Treadwell and linebacker Vi Jones from the practice squad for the second consecutive game.

Treadwell, who joined Seattle's practice squad in November, made his team debut against Las Vegas and played seven offensive snaps. With Dee Eskridge out at least three more games on injured reserve with a broken hand, the former first-round pick out of Ole Miss looks poised to see more extensive action on Sunday after receiving heaps of praise from coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith.

Jones, an undrafted rookie out of North Carolina State, will dress for his third straight game as a practice squad elevation. Though he has not played any snaps on defense, he did see 27 snaps on special teams in the previous two games and the athletic linebacker should continue to see substantial snaps in the third phase of the game.

After this weekend, Jones will need to be moved to the 53-man roster on a permanent basis to be eligible to play for the Seahawks again with his three practice squad elevations utilized.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.