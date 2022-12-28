Is the "What To Do About Geno Smith?'' question really all that simple for the Seattle Seahawks?

We believe in all fairness, the "What To Do About Geno Smith?'' question is a challenging one.

Is this season a "fluke''? Does it suddenly make a scrapheap QB worth $37 million APY? Should it preclude the Seattle Seahawks from using a premium pick (thanks, Russell Wilson and Denver Broncos!) on "The Next Great QB?''

ESPN’s Mina Kimes, however - who happens to be a keen Seahawks-watcher - believes there is more clarity here than we see, suggesting Seattle would be "foolish'' to disconnect from the NFL's top "Comeback Player of the Year'' candidate.

In a recent video visit for ESPN.com (transcribed by YardBarker), Kimes makes her case ...

“I do believe Geno Smith is going to be with the Seahawks next season,” Kimes said. “That does not mean there’s no chance they draft a quarterback ... (Smith can) be their bridge quarterback with a young quarterback. I also think, however, it’s possible they like what they’ve seen from him enough to extend him ... Geno Smith has been absolutely outstanding, surpassed expectations for the Seahawks, and I think it would be foolish for them to move on from him entirely even with some of the struggles lately.”

Over the Cap suggests Smith’s next deal could be worth the aforementioned $37 million per season. ... and we still believe that is one issue that makes this a tougher call than Kimes sees it as.

Additionally - and we don't mean to nitpick here - but we don't quite agree with Kimes' superlatives in judging Geno. While he has been a revelation as a centerpiece of a team many thought would be awful but in fact remains in the NFL playoff chase with two weeks remaining, "absolutely outstanding'' is a stretch.

"Surpassed expectations'' is dead-on, as Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage (70.7), ranks fourth in touchdown passes (27), fifth in passer rating (102.9) and eighth in passing yards (3,886).

Honestly, there are some levels above what Geno is doing for which the phrase "absolutely outstanding'' should be reserved. And we say there is judgment to be reserved, too, while we gauge the way contract talks and the NFL Draft unfold for Seattle.

