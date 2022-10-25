Skip to main content

QB Geno Smith: Seahawks 'Have A Long Way To Go' After 4-3 Start

Geno Smith discussed the Seattle Seahawks strong start and where they can go from here.

Not many people outside of the Seattle Seahawks organization had high hopes for the season once they traded away quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the offseason.

Now, though, the Seahawks sit at 4-3 after seven games and claim first place in the NFC West after a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. While a 4-3 start is better than some anticipated from Seattle, quarterback Geno Smith wasn't satisfied yet after the win over the Chargers.

"We have a long way to go. 4-3 is OK but it's not the greatest," Smith said. "We must keep building. We have 10 games left in the regular season and each game will be a championship game." 

"Each one of those games are going to matter. I am happy with the win, we're all happy with the win, but I am ready to go to work tomorrow."

Not only is Smith not satisfied with just a 4-3 start, but he also acknowledged that, while he's excited about taking over first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks still have more to do in that regard as well.

"We're happy with it but we're not done," Smith said. "We have a lot of work to do and we're not done. It's just the beginning." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's just the start of the season for us and we have to get this thing rolling. We're extremely excited with where we're at, but we know we have to get better and keep moving forward."

As the season develops there is no telling if the Seahawks will remain in playoff contention until the very end. However, as long as Smith is leading the charge on offense, there should be no doubt about how much they want to prove people wrong.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

USATSI_19290270
Seahawks News

Anatomy of a Back-Breaking Drive: How Geno Smith, Seahawks Put Away Chargers

By Corbin K. Smith
dk metcalf
Seahawks News

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Won't Rule Out DK Metcalf vs. Giants

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19289051
Seahawks News

'Sick as a Dog,' Seahawks S Ryan Neal Perseveres With Best Game of Career in Win Over Chargers

By Corbin K. Smith
marquise goodwin 21
Seahawks News

Seahawks 'Confident' in WR Marquise Goodwin in Wake of DK Metcalf Injury

By Zach Dimmitt
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Seahawks News

NFL's Best Rookie?: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker Continues Dominance With Chargers Victory

By Logan Macdonald
Pete Carroll
Seahawks News

'Who Would Have Thunk It?': Pete Carroll on Seahawks Taking Over First Place in NFC West

By Connor Zimmerlee
DK Metcalf
Seahawks News

No Surgery Required: Seahawks Receive 'Great Report' on DK Metcalf

By Corbin K. Smith
USATSI_19290283
Seahawks News

Leading Seahawks' Surprise Ascent, Geno Smith Belongs Squarely in MVP Race

By Corbin K. Smith