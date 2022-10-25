QB Geno Smith: Seahawks 'Have A Long Way To Go' After 4-3 Start

Not many people outside of the Seattle Seahawks organization had high hopes for the season once they traded away quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the offseason.

Now, though, the Seahawks sit at 4-3 after seven games and claim first place in the NFC West after a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. While a 4-3 start is better than some anticipated from Seattle, quarterback Geno Smith wasn't satisfied yet after the win over the Chargers.

"We have a long way to go. 4-3 is OK but it's not the greatest," Smith said. "We must keep building. We have 10 games left in the regular season and each game will be a championship game."

"Each one of those games are going to matter. I am happy with the win, we're all happy with the win, but I am ready to go to work tomorrow."

Not only is Smith not satisfied with just a 4-3 start, but he also acknowledged that, while he's excited about taking over first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks still have more to do in that regard as well.

"We're happy with it but we're not done," Smith said. "We have a lot of work to do and we're not done. It's just the beginning."

"It's just the start of the season for us and we have to get this thing rolling. We're extremely excited with where we're at, but we know we have to get better and keep moving forward."

As the season develops there is no telling if the Seahawks will remain in playoff contention until the very end. However, as long as Smith is leading the charge on offense, there should be no doubt about how much they want to prove people wrong.

