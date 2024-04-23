Seattle Seahawks 2024 Draft: Ranking Quarterback Prospects
Set to kick off the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks will soon be on the clock with the 16th overall selection and hold seven total selections, presenting a prime opportunity to bolster their roster under new coach Mike Macdonald.
Though Seattle welcomes back Pro Bowl starter Geno Smith and acquired former Washington starter Sam Howell via trade in March, that hasn't stopped general manager John Schneider from taking a close look at a strong crop of signal callers for consideration either in the first round or on day two or three to enhance the competition.
As part of my annual prospect rankings, here's where each of the top quarterback prospects from the 2023 class falls on my top 300 with quick scouting reports and reported visits with the Seahawks if applicable.
*Players are listed in order by position with overall ranking in parenthesis.
Tier 1 - First-Round Talent
1 (2). Jayden Daniels, LSU
Reported Visit: Combine
Viewed by some as a late bloomer after starting his college career at Arizona State, Daniels exploded in his final year of eligibility for the Tigers, winning the Heisman Trophy by throwing 40 touchdowns and only four interceptions while adding 1,134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. A dynamic athlete with game-changing speed, his mobility creates real problems for opposing defenses to go with a live arm capable of throwing high heat when needed. Those tools have tantalized scouts for some time, but he's often been too quick to bail the pocket and run, which casted questions about his ability to run a pro style offense.
But Daniels put everything together last season and his growth progressing through his reads and handling pressure more effectively should be what excites NFL teams the most, as he maximized coaching from Brian Kelly's staff to transform into a potential star in the league, throwing 20 touchdowns and no interceptions against the blitz. Those traits should translate well to the next level and as long as he learns to avoid big hits as a runner to prevent injury with a lean frame, his skill set screams franchise quarterback, even if it took longer in college to develop than expected.
2 (3). Caleb Williams, USC
Reported Visit: None
The consensus No. 1 pick for more than a year after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022, Williams electrified college football with his penchant for improvisation and ability to create big plays extending outside of the pocket both as a passer and a runner. Boasting top-tier arm strength and a powerful frame that makes him difficult to bring down in the backfield or in space, he scored 93 combined touchdowns with only 10 interceptions in two years with the Trojans, putting up video game-like numbers despite having an inconsistent offensive line and poor defense to compensate for.
Capable of making magic happen on any given play, Williams has demonstrated proficiency playing within structure, but particularly last season, he became too reliant on his sandlot theatrics. Often hurting his team by trying to put on a superman cape, he fumbled 16 times, the second-most in the nation last season. All of the physical tools are in place for him to live up to the hype as the top pick in this year's draft, but if he isn't able to reign in his freelancing and further develop as a pocket passer, the ride could get bumpy for him.
3 (10). Drake Maye, UNC
Reported Visit: Combine
Following in the footsteps of Howell, the 6-5, 220-pound Maye kept the Tar Heels in contention for ACC titles in two years under center, tossing 62 touchdowns and completing nearly 65 percent of his pass attempts. Possessing a rifle arm with underrated athletic ability, as showcased rushing for 16 touchdowns in his final two seasons in Chapel Hill, the Huntersville, North Carolina native oozes with traits that NFL teams will be salivating over in regard to his potential and untapped upside.
It's possible Maye could end up being the best quarterback in this class if he lands in the right spot with the right coaching staff and support system for his development. But whoever picks him may need to give him time to learn on the sideline, as his youth as a redshirt sophomore coming into the league shows on film with random instances of poor decision making and lackluster anticipation. There will undoubtedly be growing pains and while Williams and Daniels should start on day one, that might not be the best strategy with this prospect if hoping to maximize his potential.
4 (13). J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Reported Visit: Combine
After guiding the Wolverines to a national championship, McCarthy stands out as one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects in this class. Backed by the nation's top rushing attack, he only attempted 322 pass attempts as a junior, leaving some to wonder if he can handle a more expanded role as the centerpiece of an NFL offense. His lean frame at 6-3, 197 pounds also has created understandable concerns for how he will hold up physically in the league.
But looking past those criticisms, while McCarthy has a somewhat unorthodox throwing motion, he has plenty of zip on the ball coming out of his hand, throws with plus-anticipation, and makes smart choices from the pocket, only throwing 11 interceptions in his entire college career. He also has exhibited burst as a runner, including rushing for 340 yards and averaging six yards per carry in 2023. Coming from a pro style offense and learning from new Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, he may be more pro ready than some of his peers.
5 (23). Michael Penix Jr., Washington
Reported Visit: None
Statistically, few passers in the country diced up defenses more effectively than Penix did during his two seasons with the Huskies, as he thrived in new Seahawks coordinator Ryan Grubb's offense tossing 67 touchdowns and nearly hitting 10,000 passing yards in that span. Guiding Washington to a national championship berth last season, he averaged 9.2 yards per attempt while torching opponents with 36 passing touchdowns, standing out as the sport's premier deep ball passer connecting with the dynamic trio of Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, and Ja'Lynn Polk.
If draft evaluation was only based off of numbers, Penix would be a surefire top-three selection. But there are reasons why teams may have reservations about him at the next level, starting with his inconsistent accuracy in the intermediate passing game. He also had his share of problems throwing effectively and making good reads when under pressure, particularly when Michigan turned the heat on him in the national championship game. Coupling those concerns with a long injury history, it's possible he may not hear his name called until late in the first round or even early on day two, but he could still be a very good NFL quarterback in the right situation.
Tier 2 - Second/Third-Round Talent
6 (47). Michael Pratt, Tulane
Reported Visit: Combine (Informal)
In the arm strength department, Pratt won't wow as a downfield passer or knifing bullets into tight coverage compared to some of his peers in a talented draft class. However, he has more than enough juice to make all of the NFL throws and he excels throwing with anticipation and reading opposing defenses to compensate for not having a cannon. The main catalyst for the Green Wave transforming from one of the FBS level's worst program into an AAC contender and the consummate leader, his overlooked rushing ability and improved accuracy both in the pocket and as a scrambler could lead to him being a surprise day two pick.
7 (51). Bo Nix, Oregon
Reported Visit: Top-30
Taking his game to another level, Nix finished third in Heisman balloting after throwing 45 touchdowns and only three interceptions in 2023, leading the nation with a 77.3 completion rate. Those numbers suggest he's ready to be thrust into a starting job on day one in the NFL, especially considering his dual-threat capabilities, but an RPO-heavy scheme created a lot of easy completions for him. While he has the prerequisite arm talent to do damage downfield, his team didn't rely on him to regularly complete such throws and evaluating him in a pro style offense is more of a projection than one with tangible evidence working through reads from the pocket. For that reason, he's squarely a day two pick with starter upside.
8 (68). Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
Reported Visit: Top-30
Once a can't-miss recruit for Oklahoma, Rattler transferred once Williams supplanted him as the starter in 2021, landing on his feet despite playing with a less talented supporting cast against top-notch SEC competition. Though he didn't test well at the combine, he demonstrated plenty of mobility as a runner and scrambler for the Gamecocks and has the arm strength to consistently hook up with receivers on downfield throws. When the offense stays in structure, he plays with great precision and looks the part of an NFL quarterback, but he can be rattled by pressure and doesn't always play cool under pressure. How he progresses in those areas will determine whether or not he has what it takes to start in the league.
Tier 3 - Day Three Talent
9. Joe Milton, Tennessee
Reported Visit: None
Physical tools-wise, the 6-5, 244-pound Milton has the strongest arm in this draft class and it wouldn't be an exaggeration to think he could throw the ball out of the stadium if he needed to. He also has excellent speed at his size, running in the low 4.60 range at his pro day workout. Teams that covet traits may believe they can develop him into a starter at the next level, but he's a major project, as he completed under 30 percent of his throws of 20-plus yards last season and regularly missed open targets on throws that he should have been able to complete. If he isn't able to learn to throw with better anticipation and touch, his ceiling looks to be a career backup with wild cat quarterback packages.
10. Jordan Travis, Florida State
Reported Visit: None
If not for a broken leg suffered late last season, Travis might have been in the mix to hear his name called on day two as an intriguing dual-threat quarterback option. He has an average arm for an NFL prospect and the Seminoles didn't dial up a lot of deep passes with him under center, as he only had three touchdowns of 20-plus yards through the air last year. But he plays sound football fundamentally, not trying to do too much as a passer and taking what the defense gives him with a developing ability to read through progressions, which resulted in only two interceptions all of last season. As a day three flier, he may eventually have enough skills to compete for a starting job, but at worst, he should be a quality backup to thrust into competition.
11. Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
Reported Visit: None
There's nothing flashy about Hartman's game with average arm specs and athleticism at best, but he got the job done in five seasons at Wake Forest and Notre Dame. His accuracy can betray him at times, particularly on downfield throws, which largely contributed to a career 59.8 completion rate and 49 interceptions. His rushing production likely won't translate much to the league either, though he could have value as a short yardage runner at 6-1, 211 pounds. A high IQ player who can quickly pick up an offense, he's a high floor, low-ceiling prospect who should be able to compete for a backup job right away but probably isn't destined to be a starter.
12. John Rhys Plumlee, UCF
Reported Visit: Top-30
Far from a polished passer, Rhys Plumlee never threw for over 2,700 yards or 15 touchdowns in any of his five college seasons at Ole Miss and UCF. But while he never was asked to be a volume passer, he demonstrated surprising effectiveness as a downfield thrower, linking up on 15 big time throws of 20-plus yards while relying on his baseball arm. He also carved up defenses as a runner, including rushing for over 1,000 yards as a freshman for the Rebels. While he won't be misconstrued as a potential starter under center, his athleticism and multi-sport pedigree could open doors for him as a gadget player in a similar vain to Taysom Hill.