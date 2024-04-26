All Seahawks

Could Seattle Seahawks Trade Future NFL Draft Picks For Additional Day 2 Selection?

With plenty of talent still on the board going into the second round, the Seattle Seahawks might be willing to part with draft picks from 2025 to climb back into day two. How plausible is such a scenario?

Corbin K. Smith

Oct 14, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58)
Oct 14, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Scheduled to pick only once on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft after not trading down in the first round and selecting Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider could explore the possibility of dipping into future picks to trade for a second selection in the second or third round.

In a historic draft, 14 consecutive offensive players were picked to open Thursday's first round, including tying a record with six quarterbacks selected in the first 12 picks. Given these unprecedented circumstances, Seattle benefit as much as any team in the round with Murphy falling into their lap. But the domino effect from the run on quarterbacks didn't stop in the middle of the round, as a number of projected first rounders now remain available entering Friday.

Without a pick between 16 and 81 overall, Seahawks general manager John Schneider may be antsy to try to get a second selection on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Without a pick between 16 and 81 overall, Seahawks general manager John Schneider may be antsy to try to get a second selection on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft. / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Given circumstances, if there was a year where Schneider would be willing to ship out future draft capital as a means for getting another bite of the day two apple, this would undoubtedly be the ideal situation to do so. But which teams would be ideal candidates to trade up with? And how much would the Seahawks be willing to part with in terms of 2025 selections?

Hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee examine the possibility of Schneider dealing back into day two and pitch day two proposals, including a few appealing options to slide back into the early portion of the third round with the Bears and Buccaneers, and share their post-first round dueling mock drafts with who they expect the Seahawks to pick in the final six rounds.

