'We Should've Won': Seahawks Pete Carroll in Disbelief After OT Loss vs. Raiders

If the Seattle Seahawks end their season short of a postseason berth, they'll likely look back at Sunday's gut-wrenching 40-34 overtime home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders as a downhill turning point.

For Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, it's a loss that left him in disbelief considering the chances Seattle had throughout the back-and-forth game. Combine this with some missed opportunities the Seahawks had due to two controversial calls, and it's a loss that'll be hard to swallow for some time.

"Really disappointed that we're sitting here talking about a game that we didn't win cause that was a game we should've won," Carroll said Sunday.

Despite giving up 576 total yards, allowing eight third-down conversions and losing a crucial fumble early in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks still found themselves with possession a chance to win in overtime with just a field goal.

But 86 of those 576 yards came on the game-winning touchdown run by Raiders running back Josh Jacobs on the final play of the game. However, an argument can be made that overtime should've never happened. Jacobs clearly fumbled on 1st and goal with a little over two minutes left in the fourth, but the officials had called the play dead due after minimal forward progress.

Las Vegas scored three plays later to tie the game at 34-34.

Carroll explained what he was told on the play that could've potentially sealed a win for Seattle. And while he didn't use the officials as an excuse for the loss, the frustration in the head coach's voice was evident.



"They stopped the play for forward progress and you can't challenge a play when they have forward progress," Carroll said. "He fumbled the ball and all that kind of stuff. We saw that ... but that's the way they called it."

Even with the game tied, the Seahawks had a chance at a game-winning drive. Quarterback Geno Smith found receiver DK Metcalf for what appeared to be a 12-yard gain near midfield with 1:02 left in the fourth. But the low-thrown pass to Metcalf was revered to an incomplete pass upon review, as the Seahawks punted two plays later after Smith was sacked on third down.

Carroll admitted he was surprised at the call.



"I was (surprised)," Carroll said. "Both of the refs on the side, they saw it as a clean catch ... You gotta survive the ground, that's what they're trying to determine there."

But two calls late in the game that didn't go Seattle's way are hardly reasons to point to for the loss. An experienced coach like Carroll is clearly aware of this after a performance that saw the Seahawks shoot themselves in the foot on numerous occasions.

"Every aspect of our game we didn't do well today and well enough," Carroll said. "It goes right to me. I'm the one that's gotta get this stuff organized so that it fits together and fits right."

Seattle now drops out of the current playoff picture and the No. 1 spot in the NFC West. For a team that's exceeded expectations this season, a 6-5 record is hardly something to be disappointed about. But the Seahawks now find themselves facing some real pressure ahead of the final stretch of the regular season.

