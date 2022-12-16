Bryan Mone Suffers 'Significant' Knee Injury as Seahawks Lose NFC West to 49ers

After exiting in the first quarter of Thursday's loss, the Seattle Seahawks will have to move forward without Bryan Mone for the final three games of the regular season and the playoffs if they manage to earn a wild card.

As if losing out on a chance to win the NFC West wasn't enough, the Seahawk suffered more than just a devastating loss to the 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

Speaking with reporters following Seattle's four loss in five games, along with dropping the bombshell receiver Tyler Lockett broke his hand and could need surgery, coach Pete Carroll confirmed veteran defensive tackle Bryan Mone suffered a "significant" ACL injury in his left knee. While the team won't know the severity until further testing is conducted in coming days, the ominous update suggests his 2022 season is now over.

"Bryan Mone hurt his knee tonight. We can't say everything, but it's a significant knee injury," Carroll said.

Earning the start at nose tackle with Al Woods sidelined due to a heel injury on a short week, Mone suffered the injury in pursuit of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on a first quarter run play. After hitting the turf, he immediately clutched his left knee and remained on the ground as trainers rushed out to tend to him.

Unable to put full weight on his left leg, Mone had to be helped off the field by teammates. Moments later, he was officially ruled out and carted off the sideline to the locker room.

Losing Mone, who signed a multi-year contract extension in June, would be a monumental blow to a Seattle defense that already has struggled mightily slowing down opposing rushing attacks. Going into Thursday's game, the team had yielded nearly 210 rushing yards per game in the previous four contests and with both he and Woods out, things didn't improve much statistically allowing 170 rushing yards to San Francisco.

With Carroll already hinting Mone tore his ACL, the fourth-year defender faces a lengthy recovery from reconstructive knee surgery. Without him, the Seahawks will have to scan the free agent wire to see if they can find another big-bodied nose tackle who can replace his spot on the roster and hope Woods returns to the starting lineup quickly with a tough road matchup against the Chiefs looming on Christmas Eve.

Assuming Mone doesn't play another down this season, he will finish with 25 tackles and a pass breakup in 12 games with two starts.

