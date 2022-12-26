Broncos Fire Coach Nathaniel Hackett, Seahawks Win Russell Wilson Trade

The Seattle Seahawks can now say they have unofficially won the Russell Wilson trade after the Denver Broncos fired coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday.

The Seattle Seahawks have already been preparing to reap the offseason rewards from the struggles the Denver Broncos have had this season.

But now, the Seahawks can sit back and feel secure knowing they won the blockbuster trade that sent franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Mile High back in March.

The Broncos fired coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 51-14 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day, the organization announced Monday.

Denver parted ways with the 43-year-old two games before the end of his first season with the team. He had led the Broncos to just a 4-11 record despite the team being seen as a potential contender entering 2022.

An interim head coach has not yet been announced.

Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner released a statement after the firing.

"I will lead our head coaching search with support from out ownership group and George (Paton), whom I have confidence in as our general manager," Penner wrote. "As we begin the process of selecting our next head coach, we remain focused on playing competitive football to finish the season on a positive note."

Under Hackett, the Broncos offense averaged the fewest points per game (15.5) this season and were already eliminated from postseason contention by Week 15.

The poor play began in Week 1 when Wilson made his return to Seattle. The Seahawks won 17-16 in a win that was seen then as an upset. But after how both teams have played since then, Seattle's close win seems to be expected in hindsight.



The Seahawks take on the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.