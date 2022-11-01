Skip to main content

Seahawks LB Bruce Irvin: 'Starting To Feel Like' A Championship Defense

The Seattle Seahawks's defense has been its Achilles heel for much of the season, but is now propelling the team to success.

The Seattle Seahawks defense is seeing one of the most drastic turnarounds in recent memory.

Over the first five weeks of the season, the Seahawks allowed a whopping 30.8 points per game on defense. However, Seattle has allowed just 15 points per game over the last three weeks, while coming off an impressive defensive performance against the New York Giants in Week 8.

Against the Giants on Sunday, Seattle held New York to just 13 points and 225 total yards on offense. Additionally, the Seahawks held star Giants running back Saquon Barkley to just 2.7 yards per carry en route to their 27-13 victory. 

"We tackled really well," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said following the win. "We played great scheme defense. We kept (Saquon Barkley) to about 2.7 rushing yards [per carry] in a game? I would never have thought you could do that to the guy because I have such high regard. But everybody had to contribute to do that."

When asked if this feels like a championship defense following the impressive performance, Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin stated his confidence in the unit.

“We are starting to get that feeling," Irvin said. We are starting to get that 2012, 2013, 2014 feeling."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Irvin attributes the success to the newfound "swagger" on defense.

“Confidence and swagger," Irvin said. "Guys are finally believing in themselves, are believing in one another, and if we have a messed up play, we don’t dwell on it, we move on to the next play."

The Seattle defense has every reason to "finally [be] believing in themselves," as after a historically bad start, their turnaround has been nothing short of miraculous.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
New York Giants
New York Giants

USATSI_19332517
Seahawks News

Resilient Tyler Lockett & DK Metcalf Play Through Injury, Lift Seahawks to Statement Win

By Corbin K. Smith
Sidney Jones
Seahawks News

Seahawks to Trade CB Sidney Jones - Or Cut Him?

By Matt Galatzan
pete caroll w2
Seahawks News

Pete Carroll Boasts Seahawks 'Look Like We Used To' After Win vs. Giants

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19332524
Seahawks News

Pete Carroll Victory Lap: Takes Shot at Critics After Seahawks' Win Over Giants

By Corbin K. Smith
Geno Smith
Seahawks News

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Praises 'Real Deal' QB Geno Smith

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19166899
Seahawks News

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs: Defense More 'Comfortable With Who We Are'

By Connor Zimmerlee
lockett head
Seahawks News

Tyler Lockett Lifted by Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll: 'Best Ever' Pep Talk: Seattle Defeats Giants

By All Seahawks Staff
USATSI_19332896
Seahawks News

Suffocating Seahawks Shut Down Giants' Run Game, Earn Hard-Fought 27-13 Win

By Corbin K. Smith