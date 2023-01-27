Seahawks Trade Up, Draft Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest Mock

The Seattle Seahawks have plenty of power in the first round, making them potential major players in the draft come April.

While their year didn't end the way they wanted it to, the 2022 season showed that there is plenty of reason to be optimistic for the Seattle Seahawks.

Quarterback Geno Smith emerged as a potential franchise quarterback while their rookie class, headlined by cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III, showed they can be cornerstones to build around.

Now, though, they turn their attention to the offseason and the upcoming 2023 season. Perhaps the biggest question will be how they handle Smith's next contract, and if they believe he can be the guy.

Of course, with the offseason will come hundreds of mock drafts. With Seattle having two first round picks, it can make a move for someone if needed. In CBS Sports' latest mock draft, the Seahawks did just that.

They stayed put at No. 5, but traded with the Green Bay Packers from No. 20 to No. 15 overall.

No. 5 - Jalen Carter - DL (Georgia) Seattle is able to add pass rush help unconventionally as Jalen Carter joins the fold. The decision to take or pass on a quarterback was made for them with the top options coming off the board early.

Carter, while only recording two sacks, has also forced two fumbles and has wreaked havoc along the line which makes life easier for his teammates and would improve Seattle's pass rush.

At the No. 15 pick, though, is where their mock draft got interesting.

No. 15 - Anthony Richardson QB (Florida) With Anthony Richardson still available, Seattle saw an opportunity to trade up and select a physically gifted, but raw quarterback prospect without giving up significant assets in return. The Seahawks can re-sign Geno Smith to a short-term contract and allow him to tutor Richardson.

Richardson is certainly one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft, and perhaps the most polarizing. This season for Florida he threw for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions, adding 654 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Between now and the draft in April, there will undoubtedly be dozens upon dozens of mock drafts. Owning two first-round picks is huge for the Seahawks as well, as they will have no shortage of options to go get the player or players they want.

