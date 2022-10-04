'He's a Cheat Code': Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Has Teammates in Awe

After scoring a measly 47 points through three games, the Seattle Seahawks did the unthinkable and defeated the Detroit Lions in a shootout.

Despite the Seahawks offense going through a stretch of six quarters of being unable to score, Seattle just put up 48 points and didn't punt on nine possessions.

That’s the good news.

The bad news? Seattle’s defense just gave up 45 points to a Lions team missing most of their offensive firepower to injury.

However, the Seahawks appear to have an emerging star in their secondary. Tariq Woolen, a fifth-round pick, out of the University of Texas-San Antonio, continues to make plays and show up on the stat sheet.

Following the Seahawks’ 48-45 win over the Lions on Sunday, Safety Quandre Diggs called Woolen a cheat code, referencing his size and speed.

“He’s special. He's 6-4 and runs a 4.2. He’s a cheat code. We should thank God for that.”

Woolen opened up the second half with an interception off of Lions quarterback Jared Goff and took it back 40 yards for a touchdown.

In just four games, Woolen has two interceptions, one of them a pick-six, and a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown.

Pete Carroll has gushed about Woolen making plays like that pick-six in practice. After the game, he was asked about Woolen's pick-six to start the second half.

"Yeah, and he's chased a bunch of wide receivers across the field on crossers like that, and he got a tight end opportunity, and he made a jump right in front beautifully, a great play."

Going into Week 5, Woolen has only allowed a 41.7% completion percentage and a 28.5 passer. His two interceptions have him tied with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who led the NFL with 11 picks a year ago.

Woolen will get his next opportunity to showcase his talent when the Seahawks travel to New Orleans for a 1:00 pm game against the Saints.

