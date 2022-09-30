Past and Current Seahawks Players Sound Off On Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Injury

On Thursday night football, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury following being thrown to the ground on a sack from Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou.

The injury caused Tagovailoa to hands to seize up, and he looked immobile for a good portion of his on-field treatment.

Tagovailoa was then stabilized and carted off the field and rushed to a local trauma center, where he underwent extensive medical evaluation.

More shockingly, however, is that by all accounts, Tagovailoa seemingly never should have been in the game in the first place after suffering what appeared to be a significant concussion just four days prior against the Bills.

Thankfully, Tagovailoa was released from the hospital on Friday, reportedly in good spirits.

Following the scary injury, many current and former Seahawks players tweeted their support for the third-year quarterback - some of whom were very critical of the Dolphins.

"Prayers up for Tua," former wideout Sidney Rice tweeted. "Clearly it was a concussion last week. I’m not even sure why he was allowed to play the rest of the last game..? Actually.. Even better question.. Who is making the call to allow him to continue to play that game?"

I really hope Tua’s “back” injury has nothing to do with this very apparent head injury tonight," former wideout Golden Tate said. "As we know repetitive head trauma can be detrimental long-term. In my opinion, I see a lot of similarities to tonight's injury and the “back “injury only 4 days ago."

Hopefully, Tagovailoa can make a speedy recovery and will have no long-term effects from this week or last week's injury.

