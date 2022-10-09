Skip to main content

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Suffers Leg Injury, Carted Off Field

Injured on a third quarter run, Rashaad Penny couldn't put any weight on his left leg and left the field on a cart on what looked to be a severe injury for the Seattle Seahawks.

Putting an exclamation point on an ugly turn of events early in the second half of the Seahawks' Week 5 matchup against the Saints, running back Rashaad Penny left the field on a cart with a significant left leg injury.

Taking a toss from quarterback Geno Smith, Penny raced towards the left sideline and picked up six yards on a sweep, moving the chains for a first down. But the back writhed in pain on the ground after a defender appeared to land on his left ankle and slid on his backside away from the sideline as trainers examined him.

Moments later, Penny had to be helped to a medical cart from the bench and clearly couldn't put any weight on the leg, a bad sign for the first-year runner out of San Diego State.

Injuries have been a persistent problem for Penny throughout his NFL career. He missed 27 combined regular season games in his first four seasons, with the majority of those missed games coming after a torn ACL suffered late in the 2019 season. He only played three games the next season after a lengthy rehab from reconstructive knee surgery.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Losing Penny for an extended period of time would be a huge blow for the Seahawks, as the explosive back leads the team with 346 rushing yards and has averaged north of six yards per carry so far this season. Without him available for at least the rest of Sunday's game, rookie Ken Walker III will replace him as the team's lead back with DeeJay Dallas as his long active backup.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

penny
Seahawks News

Seahawks BREAKING: RB Rashaad Penny Injured, Carted Off vs. Saints

By All Seahawks Staff
USATSI_19204712
Seahawks News

Seahawks Big-Play TDs the Difference in Halftime Lead vs. Saints

By Zach Dimmitt
DK Metcalf
Seahawks News

WATCH: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Catches Long Touchdown vs. Saints

By Matt Galatzan
geno smith w1
Seahawks News

Live In-Game Updates: Saints Score TD Off Fumble, Lead Seahawks 24-19

By Zach Dimmitt
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Seahawks News

Marquise Goodwin, Sidney Jones Inactive For Seahawks vs. Saints in Week 5

By Corbin K. Smith
russ sit
Seahawks News

Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson Gets Medical Procedure on Shoulder; Will That Fix What Ails Broncos 'Bust' QB?

By Mike Fisher
USATSI_16645869
Seahawks News

Seahawks Elevate Christian Jones, Cullen Gillaspia From Practice Squad to Face Saints

By Corbin K. Smith
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) breaks a tackle by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Ryan Neal (26) to score a touchdown on a reception during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks News

Alvin Kamara vs. Seahawks: Can Coach Pete Carroll's 'Big Focus' Stop Saints RB?

By Logan Macdonald