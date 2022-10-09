Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Suffers Leg Injury, Carted Off Field

Putting an exclamation point on an ugly turn of events early in the second half of the Seahawks' Week 5 matchup against the Saints, running back Rashaad Penny left the field on a cart with a significant left leg injury.

Taking a toss from quarterback Geno Smith, Penny raced towards the left sideline and picked up six yards on a sweep, moving the chains for a first down. But the back writhed in pain on the ground after a defender appeared to land on his left ankle and slid on his backside away from the sideline as trainers examined him.

Moments later, Penny had to be helped to a medical cart from the bench and clearly couldn't put any weight on the leg, a bad sign for the first-year runner out of San Diego State.

Injuries have been a persistent problem for Penny throughout his NFL career. He missed 27 combined regular season games in his first four seasons, with the majority of those missed games coming after a torn ACL suffered late in the 2019 season. He only played three games the next season after a lengthy rehab from reconstructive knee surgery.

Losing Penny for an extended period of time would be a huge blow for the Seahawks, as the explosive back leads the team with 346 rushing yards and has averaged north of six yards per carry so far this season. Without him available for at least the rest of Sunday's game, rookie Ken Walker III will replace him as the team's lead back with DeeJay Dallas as his long active backup.

