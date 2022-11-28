Seahawks To Don 90s-Style Throwbacks In 2023

While the Seattle Seahawks were certainly not pleased with the outcome of their 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the organization may have made the day a bit more palatable for Seahawks fans by making an exciting in-game reveal.

Following what has been a very popular and lucrative trend throughout the NFL, the Seahawks will be channeling their inner ‘Back to the Future’ by introducing some throwback threads into their uniform set for 2023.

The team revealed a video to the crowd at Lumen Field on Sunday which confirmed the team’s reinstatement of the 1990s throwback uniforms, featuring their classic blue, silver and green color scheme.

The video was sure to stir the feelings of 90s-era nostalgia by featuring clips of the Seattle-based grunge rock movement, along with classic highlights from both the Seattle Mariners and the sorely-missed Seattle SuperSonics.

Shortly thereafter, the Seahawks' social media team made their announcement to a worldwide audience.

In their official press release, the Seahawks organization acknowledged that fan sentiment played a significant role in bringing the vintage look back to their sartorial repertoire in 2023.

“Seahawks fans have long been clamoring for their team to add throwback uniforms to the mix, and on Sunday, those in attendance at Lumen Field were the first to find out that the wait is almost over.

“In a brief video shown inside Lumen Field during the first quarter Sunday’s game against the Raiders, the Seahawks teased the return of 1990s-era throwback uniforms that will be used in 2023 as part of the NFL’s classic uniform program.”

The Seahawks last wore the soon-to-be re-introduced classic-style uniforms in 2001. The style of these throwbacks had been used from the team’s inaugural season in 1976 until the switch to a darker blue color and neon green secondary color in 2002. Seattle has worn its current uniform style since the 2012 season.

The arrival of throwback uniforms in Seattle was made possible by a change in the league rules in 2021. Formerly known as the ‘one-shell’ rule, the NFL had previously prohibited the usage of more than one helmet in a season, in order to mitigate any additional risk of a head injury. Though the ban had been in place since 2013, the approval of the rule change now paves the way for teams to introduce alternate helmets as part of their throwback look.

While the image of their classic blues is not enough to completely erase the image of Raiders running back Josh Jacobs’ 86-yard walk-off touchdown, it may give the Seahawks fan base a bit to smile about heading into their Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 4.

