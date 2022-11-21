Seahawks Win Big While Idle During Sunday's Week 11 Slate

Enjoying their week off after a tough loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, the Seahawks should be quite pleased with the results from Sunday's docket of Week 11 games.

Without a game this weekend, Seattle benefitted from another choke job by Denver, who coughed up an early 10-0 advantage to lose to lowly Las Vegas in overtime on a touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Davante Adams. Thanks to the latest stunning defeat, the Broncos fell to 3-7 on the season and now sit in last place in the AFC West, moving their first round pick that belongs to the Seahawks as part of the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade all the way up to No. 5 overall.

In addition, the loss by Wilson and company also moves Seattle's second round pick coming from Denver near the top of the round, giving the organization three picks inside the first 40.

Meanwhile, the Rams, the only other NFC West team to play on Sunday with the Cardinals and 49ers battling on Monday Night Football, lost their fourth consecutive game in a 27-20 loss to the Saints to fall to a 3-7 record themselves. In the process, quarterback Matthew Stafford exited with what would be his second concussion in three weeks, putting his health in question moving forward.

Looking at Seattle's upcoming schedule, Las Vegas will come to Lumen Field riding a wave of momentum after a comeback victory in Denver. The Rams will host the Seahawks the following week and could be without both Stafford and star receiver Cooper Kupp, who landed on injured reserve with an ankle injury last weekend.

If the 49ers manage to beat the Cardinals on Monday, the Seahawks will drop to second place in the NFC West based on tiebreakers due to their Week 2 loss to their foes from the bay. The Commanders and Falcons winning their respective games on Sunday also puts a bit more pressure on them in the wild card standings, particularly with the Falcons holding a head-to-head tiebreaker.

Still, most other results from Sunday's game certainly worked in their favor while being idle, including the Giants falling to 7-3 with a surprise loss to the Lions at home and the Vikings getting blasted 40-3 by the Cowboys at home. As they shift their attention towards Carr and the Raiders, the Seahawks will hope to see the Cardinals put icing on the cake by upsetting the 49ers to drop them back to the .500 mark with seven games left to play.

