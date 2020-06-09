Film Breakdown: Signing Greg Olsen Gives Seahawks Another Matchup Nightmare

SeahawkMaven
Agreeing to mutually part ways after nine seasons, the Panthers released former Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen quickly after the Super Bowl in February, giving the veteran ample time to find his next employer.

Only mere weeks before the coronavirus pandemic brought the entire sports world to a screeching halt, Olsen met with three potential suitors. Though it was tough not to reunite with two of his former coaches in Ron Rivera in Washington or Sean McDermott in Buffalo, he opted to continue his career with the Seahawks.

"It was just too good of an opportunity to pass up," Olsen said after officially signing his contract. "Their track record of success, consistency of winning. I've played in this city many times, and just the fanbase, the excitement, that stadium is one of the more unique venues in all of sports. And obviously Coach [Pete] Carroll, playing with somebody like Russell [Wilson], it just checks so many boxes I was looking for, and I'm confident I can just come in and do my part and help try to put [us] over the edge."

Turning 35 in March, Olsen has been one of the NFL's best tight ends for over a decade, amassing 718 catches and 8,444 receiving yards in 13 NFL seasons, which both rank fifth all-time at the position. When picking a new team, winning mattered most, which made Seattle the ideal landing spot after making the playoffs in eight of the past 10 seasons.

"At this point in my career, what I'm looking for is things I've always valued in my career: consistency, doing things the right way, everybody being all in. This entire organization has really represented that for the last decade. To have an opportunity to be a part of that was really appealing."

Though Olsen won't be mistaken for the player who had three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons for the Panthers from 2014 to 2016, he remained an effective weapon last season. Bouncing back from two tough years battling foot injuries, he caught 52 passes for 597 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 11.5 yards per reception.

Joining forces with Wilson, Tyler Lockett, and DK Metcalf, what should fans expect from Olsen in his first season with the Seahawks? Check out my latest film breakdown as I review four of his games from the 2019 campaign and examine what he still brings to the table entering the twilight of his career.

