Sunday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 12 Victory Against Eagles

Following a much-needed bye week after back-to-back overtime contests, the Seahawks departed for their sixth road trip of the season and were looking to extend their winning streak to four games against the Eagles.

While some wet and windy weather conditions heavily impacted Seattle’s passing game, limiting them to just 174 passing yards, the defense stepped up and generated six turnovers (three fumbles, two interceptions, and one turnover on downs) against Philadelphia’s offense. As a result, the home team was held to just three points through the first 45 minutes of the contest and couldn’t recover before the end of regulation.

Let’s look back upon some of the critical moments that ultimately led to the Seahawks’ 17-9 victory against the Eagles during their first trip to Lincoln Financial Field since the 2014 campaign.

1. Trailing 3-0 midway through the first quarter, Malik Turner’s 33-yard touchdown reception provides Seattle with its first lead of the game.

After trading punts to begin the opening quarter, the Eagles regained possession of the football at the Seahawks’ 43-yard line and traveled 33 yards in nine plays, capping off their drive with a 28-yard field goal. Looking to answer quickly, Seattle’s offense started its second drive of the quarter at its own 25-yard line and it only took them four plays to find the end zone.

Building off tight end Jacob Hollister’s 21-yard reception to begin the drive, receiver DK Metcalf miraculously caught a 17-yard pass in tight coverage two plays later, advancing his team to Philadelphia’s 33-yard line. On the next play, the offense perfectly executed a flea flicker play, as running back Chris Carson tossed the ball back to his quarterback and Russell Wilson connected with Malik Turner 33 yards down the middle of the field for the score.

Now leading 7-3, not even three minutes drained off the clock before the Seahawks controlled possession once again. Thanks to a strip-sack from defensive end Rasheem Green, the offense took over at the Eagles’ 46-yard line but couldn’t recover from a false start penalty by offensive guard Mike Iupati, forcing them to punt three plays later.

2. Maintaining a four-point edge, Bradley McDougald’s interception ends a scoring opportunity for Philadelphia’s offense and helps his team extend their lead to 10-3.

With the Seahawks’ offense failing to take advantage of defensive tackle Al Woods’ fumble recovery, the Eagles’ offense regained possession of the ball at their own one-yard line with just under two minutes remaining in the first quarter. Thanks to a lowering the head penalty against free safety Qunadre Diggs, their offense was able to surge up to their own 40-yard line in just three plays.

Just two plays later, Seattle’s defense nearly forced another turnover, as defensive tackle Poona Ford recovered teammate Ziggy Ansah’s strip-sack, but the play was called back because of a defensive holding penalty on Shaquill Griffin. Luckily, the young cornerback was bailed out by his teammate shortly after, as McDougald intercepted quarterback Carson Wentz’s pass in the middle of the field for his second pick of the season.

Now positioned at their own 17-yard line, the offense gained 77 yards in just 11 plays and almost scored their second touchdown of the first half. After moving quickly to the Eagles’ six-yard line, Wilson inexcusably threw his pass high over Hollister, who was wide open in the end zone, forcing the Seahawks to settle for a 24-yard field goal from kicker Jason Myers.

3. With the defense still holding strong, Rashaad Penny’s 58-yard touchdown run hands Seattle a 17-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Following Wilson’s third interception of the season – his second consecutive game with a pick – the Eagles’ offense took over at their own 33-yard line late in the third quarter. Thanks to an offensive holding infraction from offensive guard Matt Pryor, they were forced to punt the ball back to Seattle just five plays later.

Starting at their own 12-yard line, Rashaad Penny carried the offense throughout their drive, gaining 33 yards over his first four carries. After an offensive holding penalty on offensive tackle George Fant pushed the Seahawks back 10 yards, the 24-year old was handed the ball for the fifth time and exploded down the middle of the field and ran 58 yards for the score.

Taking a 14-point advantage, it didn’t take long before Seattle regained possession of the ball once again. On the fourth play of Philadelphia’s drive, Griffin was able to punch the ball out of receiver Dallas Goedert’s hands, allowing Diggs to recover the fumble. Unfortunately, the slippery conditions forced another turnover from Wilson just two plays later, this time on a handoff to Carson.

4. Leading 17-3 late in regulation, Tre Flowers’ interception ends Philadelphia’s comeback hopes.

After the Eagles’ offense recorded their fifth turnover of the game, the Seahawks took over at their own 24-yard line, but their own drive only lasted six plays. Despite a 38-yard reception from receiver Tyler Lockett, the offense’s drive ultimately stalled at Philadelphia’s 34-yard line and they were forced to punt for the sixth time in the contest.

Thanks to a quality punt from Michael Dickson, the Eagles’ offense was forced to begin their next drive at their own two-yard line. With that said, it only took Wentz and his offense 47 seconds to gain 42 yards through four passing plays, positioning them at their own 44-yard line.

Attempting to move into Seattle’s territory, the 27-year old quarterback targeted receiver Jordan Matthews down the sideline, only to have his pass come up short and picked off by Flowers. While the Eagles’ offense added a touchdown with just 20 seconds left, they ran out of time as the Seahawks earned their ninth victory of the campaign.