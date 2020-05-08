Takeaways and Predictions: Breaking Down the Seahawks 2020 Schedule

After months of eager anticipation, the NFL finally released 2020 regular season schedules for all 32 teams on Thursday.

Given circumstances, there's a good chance at least minor modifications will have to be made due to the COVID-19 crisis. There's a strong possibility the regular season could be delayed and it's not out of the question games could be canceled, but the league continues to move forward with intentions of training camps opening in late July and the season starting on time.

Assuming the NFL's current timeline comes to fruition - which is a big if considering where the world stands right now battling this pandemic - the Seahawks will open their season traveling to Atlanta to face the Falcons on September 13.

Digging deeper into the 16-game docket, here are 5 quick takeaways from Seattle's schedule and rapid fire "way too early," 100 percent sure to be correct predictions for how the season will play out.

1. The Seahawks have a good shot at a quick start with three home games in the first five weeks.

Though Seattle opens with a 10 AM Eastern time start in Atlanta, the next two games will be at CenturyLink Field, including a winnable prime time game against New England, who will be breaking in a new starting quarterback. They will also host the Cowboys and Vikings, arguably the two toughest teams on the Seahawks' schedule before the bye, in Week 3 and Week 5 respectively. A long road trip to Miami looms in Week 4, but that game still should be a winnable one. Carroll's squads are notorious for slow starts, but this slate is set up for a fast start.

2. The early bye week could be both a blessing and a curse.

Under Carroll, the Seahawks have had a bye in Week 6 or earlier just three times. Back in 2014, the team finished 12-4 and advanced to the Super Bowl for the second straight season. Two years later, the team started 3-1 before a Week 5 bye and eventually bowed out in the divisional round against the Falcons. Then in 2017, the Seahawks suffered a bunch of injuries in the second half of the season, including losing Richard Sherman, and faded to 9-7 by the end of the year to miss the playoffs. Looking at this upcoming season, the bye week's timing could be a good thing considering upcoming opponents (more on that later), but it also sets Seattle up to play 11 straight weeks before the playoffs and unless they get the No. 1 overall seed, they won't get another week off the rest of the year.

3. A potentially brutal stretch between Week 7 and Week 12 awaits...

Now, about the six games following Seattle's somewhat early bye week... It's going to be a grind. Starting with a flight to Arizona in Week 7, the Seahawks will play four divisional games in a five-week span, including two matchups with the Cardinals. From Week 7 to Week 10, they will be on the road three times, including traveling to face a talented Bills team. The schedule doesn't get any easier, as a tough Week 12 prime time road game in Philadelphia awaits, though they will be coming off a mini bye for that contest. How Seattle fares during this stretch could ultimately make or break its season.

4. While the last two weeks will present major challenges, Weeks 13 through 15 should provide a reprieve.

If Seattle can get out of the aforementioned gauntlet squarely in the NFC West hunt, the schedule will lighten up a bit facing the Giants, Jets, and Redskins in consecutive weeks. There's no such thing as an easy game in the NFL, but both New York teams will have to travel cross country to play in Seattle and Washington likely is a year away from being a contender at minimum. Winning all three of those games will be necessary for the Seahawks to have a chance at overthrowing the 49ers as division champs.

5. Just like the start of the season, Seattle will close out the year with plenty of action at CenturyLink Field, which should be beneficial.

Forget about the fact the Seahawks went a disappointing 4-4 at home in 2019. That should be an anomaly and not the new normal. Even if fans aren't able to attend games or crowds are limited for social distancing measures, playing at home three times in the final five weeks should be advantageous for Seattle, especially if they're entrenched in a tight battle for the NFC West crown as expected. Finding a way to win both games against the Jets and Giants as well as defeating the Rams in Week 16 will be key to winning the division.

Predictions

Week 1: Seahawks 30, Falcons 24

With Matt Ryan back under center, Atlanta will be a challenging Week 1 opponent, especially on the road. But the Falcons still have question marks on defense and with the secondary in transition, look for big games from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in a hard-fought season-opening victory.

Week 2: Seahawks 24, Patriots 14

I'll be the first to tell you not to discount the Patriots without Tom Brady. They will still be formidable and could be a dangerous team in the second half. But drawing a home prime time game against them this early should be a good draw and the Seahawks will turn two interceptions, including one by Quandre Diggs, into 14 points in a bit of a defensive battle.

Week 3: Seahawks 28, Cowboys 23

This has the potential to be a barnburner, especially with the Cowboys adding CeeDee Lamb to their receiving corps in the draft to tag team with Amari Cooper. Dak Prescott will have no shortage of weapons, but Russell Wilson out-classes him at home and Chris Carson rushes for 120 yards to help move Seattle to 3-0.

Week 4: Dolphins 24, Seahawks 23

My first major upset comes in south Florida, where the Seahawks most recently lost a tight game in 2012 during Wilson's rookie season. This is a trap game because of the distance traveled as well as the fact Miami has an intriguing team with a fun rookie class and quality veterans who were added in free agency.

Week 5: Seahawks 20, Vikings 13

In what has become an annual tradition, Wilson continues his mastery over Kirk Cousins, defeating him and the Vikings at home for a third straight season in a somewhat low-scoring affair to advance the Seahawks to 4-1 on the year.

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: Cardinals 34, Seahawks 24

Glendale has been a house of horror for the Seahawks over the years, though they've actually managed to win most of their road games there despite all of the injuries. But the Cardinals look scary - at least on paper - and Kyler Murray gets his first signature home win over Wilson.

Week 10: 49ers 30, Seahawks 22

Losing back-to-back divisional games, including a key home game against San Francisco, wouldn't be ideal for Seattle's division title odds. Like last year's games between these two teams, this one will be close, but the 49ers squeak this one out thanks to their strong running game and overwhelming pressure on Wilson.

Week 9: Seahawks 23, Bills 20

I'll have this game circled on the calendar. The Bills have one of the best defenses in football and added firepower on offense by trading for receiver Stefon Diggs and drafting running back Zack Moss. But the Seahawks love getting up for matchups like this one, so let's go with the "mild" road upset.

Week 10: Seahawks 26, Rams 24

Seattle laid an egg last December in Los Angeles, struggling to score points on an uncharacteristic off night for Wilson. He will remember that performance and enact a bit of revenge, posting big numbers in a down-to-the-wire affair before Jason Myers nails a game-winning field goal with time expiring.

Week 11: Seahawks 37, Cardinals 31

Who wants a Thursday night shootout? With the Wilson vs. Murray rivalry budding into one of the NFL's best, the apprentice gets a lesson from the master in this prime time rematch as the Seahawks improve to 7-3 in a mid-week thriller.

Week 12: Seahawks 27, Eagles 24

Philadelphia should be much-improved after trading for Darius Slay and drafting a million receivers for Carson Wentz last month. With that said, the Seahawks haven't lost to the Eagles with Carroll at the helm and that streak will continue for another year in a back-and-forth prime time battle.

Week 13: Seahawks 33, Giants 17

Saquan Barkley will present major problems for Seattle's defense, but Daniel Jones has a ways to go in his development. The quarterback disparity along with the Seahawks playing at home should make this one a fairly "easy" win.

Week 14: Seahawks 19, Jets 16

Every year, Seattle plays in at least one really weird game against an underwhelming opponent where they somehow manage to avoid getting beat in the closing minutes. Since the New York Jets have some talent, this one will be a close one and the Seahawks will be sweating it out late before Wilson works his magic to set up a game-winning drive.

Week 15: Seahawks 35, Redskins 23

Much like Miami earlier in the year, I sensed Seattle could come out flat for this game against a far inferior opponent. The Redskins manage to go into halftime with a lead, but a defensive touchdown fuels a second half surge by the Seahawks, who win their seventh straight.

Week 16: Rams 34, Seahawks 30

The Seahawks lucked out when Greg Zuerlein missed a game-winning field goal attempt at CenturyLink Field last year. Strange things seem to happen when these two teams get together in Seattle and this will be the one game a year where Jared Goff slices up Carroll's secondary, leading to a tough late season defeat.

Week 17: Seahawks 26, 49ers 24

Just like last year, the 11-4 Seahawks have their season finale against the Niners flexed into prime time with a division title on the line. But this time, John Ursua catches a game-winning touchdown from Wilson in the closing seconds, helping the team capture its first division title since 2016.