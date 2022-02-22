Team President: Seahawks Installing New Video Boards, Throwback Uniforms Delayed Until 2023

Fans hoping to see Russell Wilson and company wearing silver helmets and royal blue/silver threads will have to wait at least one more year. But they will get to see an upgraded stadium with new video boards and other changes coming in time for the 2022 season.

Aiming to recapture the home field advantage that once made Lumen Field one of the most feared road venues in the NFL, the Seahawks are giving their 20-year old stadium a facelift.

Speaking with host Dave "Softy" Mahler on Sports Radio KJR 950 on his annual Presidents Day show, team president Chuck Arnold shared intriguing insight on a number of topics regarding Seattle's future, including indicating significant changes would be coming to Lumen Field for the 2022 season.

Per Arnold, new video boards are expected to be installed in the north end zone next to the Hawks Nest. They will be double the size of the existing video boards currently on that side, but the upgrade won't compromise the exquisite view of the city skyline that can be seen on the north side of the stadium.

"If all things go according to plan, we're going to have two new video boards on the north end of the building in 2022," Arnold said.

Installing new video boards likely won't be the only change coming at Lumen Field to improve the fan experience. With the stadium now officially 20 years old and the Seahawks and sports in general impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, Arnold understands the importance of further enhancing the game day setting for everyone to maintain home field advantage.

"We've got to kind of reimagine our guest experience a little bit," Arnold told Mahler. "We've got to figure out what it's like to continue to keep that homefield advantage and how we can make sure that we're exceeding the 12s' expectations every time they come to Lumen Field."

While fans will certainly enjoy the new video boards and potential changes coming on other fronts such as improved concession stand times, the Seahawks won't be unveiling throwback uniforms in time for the 2022 season. But for those who have been champing at the bit for the retro silver, royal blue, and green look and traditional totem-themed logo the team donned from 1976 to 2002 to return, Arnold offered promising news for the future.

One major obstacle that has prevented Seattle from being able to implement a throwback uniform in recent seasons was the NFL's one helmet rule, which was implemented by the league as a safety measure for helping prevent head injuries. That rule was eased after the 2021 season, however, which will allow the team to sport silver shells for the first time in two decades.

With the helmet rule no longer an issue, what is holding back the franchise from bringing retro uniforms back next season? Arnold says the manufacturer needs more time to design and produce mass quantities that the Seahawks can sell in retail, but that problem could be resolved in time for throwbacks to become a reality in 2023.

"The league has now allowed a second helmet option, so with that, we're getting closer," Arnold stated. "We won't see it in 2022, but we're making really good progress. We know the fans are going to love the throwbacks."

Among other topics Arnold delved into, he anticipates the Seahawks will induct a new member into the Ring of Honor next season. The franchise currently has 14 members in the exclusive group, including former coach Mike Holmgren and quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who had their names put into the rafters at Lumen Field in consecutive weeks last season.

As for who will join Holmgren, Hasselbeck, and company, Arnold didn't offer up any hints or teasers on who the inductee will be. But with past stars such as Shaun Alexander, Steve Hutchinson, and Kam Chancellor still waiting for their chance to be inducted, the franchise should have plenty of quality options to choose from.

“I think you are likely to see another one this up-and-coming season,” Arnold told Mahler. “There are lots of worthy candidates, and I think we are going to go for another one this year.”

Additionally, Arnold said the Seahawks haven't heard anything on whether or not they may play in one of the five scheduled international games in 2022. The NFL will host three games in London, which has now become an annual occurrence, as well as a single game in Mexico City as well as Munich.

As far as possible opponents for an international game, the NFL granted the Buccaneers and Panthers new international home markets in Germany earlier this year. That opens the door for both teams to play a "home" game in Munich and Seattle will have a road game on the schedule against Tampa Bay, so that remains a possibility for a matchup in that first-ever regular season game played in Germany.

It's also possible the Seahawks could play the Chiefs, who were one of nine teams granted a market in Mexico, in Mexico City. They are currently slated to play at Arrowhead Stadium at some point in the 2022 season.

Any questions about potential international games won't be answered until May when the league releases the official schedule.