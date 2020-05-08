SeahawkMaven
Three Home Prime Time Games Highlight Seahawks 2020 Schedule

Corbin Smith

In what has become an annual tradition, the NFL unleashed its 2020 regular season schedule on Thursday. With the reveal, hope springs eternal for all 32 franchises and their fan bases, especially given the challenges the world currently faces with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assuming the season starts on time - which is a big if given the current health crisis plaguing the world - the Seahawks will open their 45th season traveling to Atlanta to face the Falcons on September 13. The following week, they will host the Tom Brady-less Patriots at CenturyLink Field in the first of four prime time matchups on the docket, with three of those games slated to be at home.

Seattle will also travel for four early 10 AM starts, including a long flight to Miami in Wee 4. But based on recent seasons, this may not be as big of an issue as it used to be, as the Seahawks haven't lost an early road game in the eastern time zone since 2016.

The toughest part of Seattle's schedule may come after an early Week 6 bye, as coach Pete Carroll's squad will travel to face a much-improved Arizona squad in Glendale, host San Francisco, and face tough road tests against Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams in a four-week span. They will wrap up that challenging stretch with a Thursday night home game against Arizona and a Monday night tilt in Philadelphia.

To wrap up the season in December, the Seahawks will host their final home game in Week 16 against the Rams and then travel to Levis Stadium for what could be another decisive season finale against the 49ers.

The NFL also released the Seahawks preseason schedule, which would kick off between August 13-17 against the Las Vegas Raiders at CenturyLink Field.

Here's a look at Seattle's entire 2020 schedule

Seahawks 2020 Schedule

*- Prime Time Game

Preseason Week 1: vs. Raiders

Preseason Week 2: at Texans

Preseason Week 3: vs. Chargers

Preseason Week 4: at Vikings

Week 1: at Falcons

Week 2: vs. Patriots*

Week 3: vs. Cowboys

Week 4: at Dolphins

Week 5: vs. Vikings*

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: at Cardinals

Week 8: 49ers

Week 9: at Bills

Week 10: at LA Rams

Week 11: vs. Cardinals*

Week 12: at Eagles*

Week 13: vs. Giants

Week 14: vs. Jets

Week 15: at Redskins

Week 16: vs. LA Rams

Week 17: at 49ers

