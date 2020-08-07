Thursday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Thrilling Week 10 Victory Against 49ers

After a thrilling victory in overtime against the Buccaneers, the Seahawks carried a two-game winning streak into their Week 10 NFC West showdown against the undefeated 49ers at Levis Stadium.

Despite a forgettable offensive performance, Seattle’s defense kept them in the game by producing three critical turnovers that all led to points on the scoreboard. As a result, Russell Wilson and company were able to position Jason Myers to kick the game-winning field goal in overtime, making for another dramatic finish.

Let’s look back upon some of the critical moments that ultimately led to the Seahawks’ 27-24 overtime victory against the 49ers during their first of two meetings during the 2019 campaign.

1. Trailing 10-0, Jadeveon Clowney’s scoop-and-score touchdown provides Seattle its first points of the game.

With the Seahawks producing just 23 yards through their first three drives of the game, they desperately needed to score some points, as they trailed by 10 points halfway through the second quarter on the road. But after the offense failed to move the chains forward on back-to-back plays, they were forced to punt for the fourth time in the first half.

Starting at their own 20-yard line, the 49ers had just over three and a half minutes to extend their lead even further before halftime. On the second play of their drive, defensive tackle Jarran Reed exploded through the middle and forced the football out of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s grasp, allowing teammate Jadeveon Clowney to recover the ball and return it 10 yards for the score.

Following this touchdown, only a minute ticked off the clock before the defense forced a terrible punt from San Francisco’s special teams unit, providing Seattle with a late scoring opportunity. Taking over at the 49ers’ 39-yard line, the offense nearly surged into the end zone three plays into the drive, but receiver DK Metcalf fumbled the ball just shy of the goal line, leaving his team behind three at the break.

2. Down by three points midway through the third quarter, Quandre Diggs’ interception hands Seattle’s offense another prime scoring opportunity.

After running back Rashaad Penny fumbled the ball at San Francisco’s 47-yard line, the defense stepped up and forced a turnover on downs just four plays later. Now positioned at their own 33-yard line, the offense still couldn't create any momentum and was forced to punt once again five plays into their drive.

Taking over possession at their own 30-yard line, the 49ers’ offense was looking to extend their lead halfway through the third quarter. Attempting to move into the Seahawks’ territory, receiver Kendrick Bourne would’ve moved his team into field goal range if Garoppolo’s pass didn’t slide right through his hands, allowing free safety Quandre Diggs to record his first interception in a Seattle uniform.

Returning the ball 44 yards and being tackled at San Francisco’s 16-yard line, it only took Seattle’s offense three plays before finding the end zone for seven points. Following a 14-yard run from quarterback Russell Wilson, the six-time Pro Bowler capped off the drive by floating a three-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jacob Hollister, providing the Seahawks with a 14-10 advantage.

3. Leading by four points, Poona Ford’s fumble recovery ultimately allows Seattle to take an 11-point lead late in the third quarter.

Following Hollister’s touchdown reception, the 49ers’ offense started their third drive of the quarter at their own 25-yard line and were looking to answer with a score of their own. Three plays into their drive, Clowney was able to penetrate into the backfield quickly and strip the ball out of Garoppolo’s hands while taking him to the ground, allowing Ford to recover the ball at San Francisco’s 24-yard line.

Looking to extend their lead, the Seahawks scored quickly as they traveled 24 yards in just four plays. After gaining nine yards on the third play of the drive, running back Chris Carson was called upon on the next play and easily walked into the end zone for the score, handing his team a 21-10 edge.

Unfortunately for Seattle, that lead didn’t last for long as San Francisco scored 11 unanswered points in just seven minutes. To make matters worse, both teams traded field goals late in the fourth quarter, tying the score at 24 apiece and forcing the game beyond regulation.

4. Attempting to avoid a tie, Russell Wilson positions his offense into field goal range and allows Jason Myers to kick the game-winning score.

With Seattle’s offense placed at San Francisco’s 14-yard line halfway through the extra quarter, Wilson threw an ill-advised pass towards Hollister and was picked off by linebacker Dre Greenlaw, nearly costing his team the game. Thanks to a critical third-down stop from the defense, the 49ers’ offense was forced to attempt a 47-yard field goal, but Chase McLaughlin completely missed wide to the left.

After both teams exchanged punts, the Seahawks regained possession of the ball at their own 36-yard line and were pressed for time to crack the scoreboard. Needing to gain three yards to move the chains forward, Wilson was able to escape the pocket and scramble past the yard marker for an 18-yard gain, positioning his team at the 49ers’ 43-yard line and leaving just 50 seconds left on the clock.

Without any timeouts remaining, the offense was able to gain 15 yards over the next two plays and was able to spike the ball with just four seconds left in overtime. Now attempting a 42-yard field goal, kicker Jason Myers connected for the game-winning score, providing Seattle with its eighth victory of the season.