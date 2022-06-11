Tre Brown, Marquise Blair May Not Be Ready For Start of Seahawks Training Camp

Rebounding from significant knee injuries, Brown and Blair could need additional time to rehab before they are back in helmets and shoulder pads for Seattle in August, while a pair of linebackers also will be pushing limits to make it back from ACL tears.

Though the Seahawks won't report for training camp for another six weeks, there's a chance a couple of key contributors in the secondary won't be quite ready to return to the field coming off of injuries.

After wrapping up their mandatory minicamp on Thursday, coach Pete Carroll hinted to reporters that cornerback Tre Brown and safety Marquise Blair may be candidates to start camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Both players were in attendance at minicamp all three days but did not participate in walkthroughs or practice.

“We have to see how Tre Brown is, Tre Brown's still coming back," Carroll said. "Also, Marquise Blair we have to make sure, I don't know, it's going to be a race. He thinks he's going to make it, but it'll be a race against the clock a little bit there and we'll see how it goes."

Seeing his first action on defense during a Week 6 loss to the Steelers, Brown performed well in his first action as a rookie, quickly vaulting into the starting lineup across from D.J. Reed at left cornerback. In five games and three starts, the fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma allowed only eight receptions on 17 targets, yielded no touchdowns, and allowed a mediocre 59.7 passer rating.

Unfortunately, Brown's stellar rookie campaign came to an abrupt end when he injured his patellar tendon while defending Cardinals receiver A.J. Green on a go route in a Week 11 loss at Lumen Field. He underwent surgery shortly after and missed the remainder of the season.

As for Blair, the former second round pick out of Utah fractured his knee cap late in a loss to the Saints, missing the final 11 games as a result. He missed all but two games in 2020 with a torn ACL and has been hampered by durability issues throughout his first three seasons, preventing him from playing to his potential after strong training camps each of the past two years.

Per Carroll, Blair also had bilateral abdominal surgery during the offseason, which has slowed his recovery timeline and put his status for camp up in the air. But he expects the versatile defender to be a close call when Seattle reports next month and still believes he can be an impact player at safety and slot cornerback once healthy.

"You guys haven't asked much about him, but we have the highest of hopes for him to contribute at the safety position, in the nickel and dime situations as well, as he has in the past. We just got to keep them out there," Carroll commented.

In additional injury news, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven will also be cutting it close to be ready for camp as he continues to work back from a torn ACL suffered last preseason. The former Washington standout has not participated in on-field work and according to Carroll, he will have a clean-up operation next week to address scar tissue, which the Seahawks will help improve flexibility and accelerate his recovery.

"Until we see how that goes, we won't know," Carroll said of Burr-Kirven's status. "It's going to be hard for him to be ready to go day one, but I know in his mind, that's what he's shooting for, so, we'll see how it goes.”

Carroll didn't sound quite as optimistic about linebacker Jon Rhattigan, who also is in the midst of returning from reconstructive knee surgery. Since his injury happened several months after Burr-Kirven in a Week 14 loss to the Rams, he's much further behind in the rehabilitation process and may be on the PUP list to open the regular season in September.

While timelines for Blair, Brown, Burr-Kirven, and Rhattigan remain uncertain, Carroll expressed hope several of those players would be back at least on a limited basis during the early stages of camp. At the same time, the Seahawks won't rush them back either, as once they come back to the field, they want them there to stay for the long haul.

"A few of these guys got to get over the hump on this injury thing and they’ve got to stay so that they can show who they are and what they are. They're chomping at the bit, their attitude is great, and we have to wish them good luck.”