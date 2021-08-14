Trio of Seahawks Ready to Make Highly Anticipated NFL Debuts

While Seattle only had three draft picks in April and second-round selection D'Wayne Eskridge won't play on Saturday, the organization still has three notable newcomers who will be looking to impress in their team debuts in Las Vegas.

RENTON, WA - When it comes to trying to coax Seahawks coach Pete Carroll into giving up information on who will or will not play in a preseason game, you have a better chance of winning the Powerball. In case reporters forgot how he operates since exhibition games were axed last year, he made sure to open his Friday press conference with a friendly reminder.

“All of the questions about who’s playing and how we are doing all of that, you have to wait and see," Carroll said. "We will let you know, and you will see how it all works out. Guys that are banged up, need treatment, and can benefit from it will stay and we’ll take everyone that is ready to play.”

But while Carroll wasn't interested in delving into how much Seattle's starters will play in Saturday's preseason opener in Las Vegas and mostly provided vague assessments when asked about players nursing injuries, he had plenty to say about a trio of young players set to make their team debuts.

Most notably, after missing his entire rookie season due to multiple setbacks during his recovery from leg surgery, Carroll can't wait to see how Darrell Taylor will perform in his first NFL action.

"I’m really interested in seeing Darrell Taylor because he hasn’t played yet," Carroll commented. "That’ll be fun to watch him for the first time. He’s had such a great prep, our expectations are high that he’ll perform well."

Eager to prove himself after being sidelined all of the 2020 season, Taylor got to work right away by participating in the Seahawks rookie minicamp in May. Impressing coaches and teammates alike since the start of the offseason program with his explosiveness, versatility, and work ethic, the former second-round pick has been working at strongside linebacker as well as the LEO defensive end position, settling into a hybrid role similar to the one Bruce Irvin played in five seasons with the team.

Previously starring at Tennessee, Taylor led the SEC in sacks during his junior and senior seasons, exhibiting outstanding burst off the edge, underrated power as a bull rusher, and the ability to turn the corner on opposing tackles as well as any defender in the country. In addition, he has prior experience dropping back into coverage at the college level and offers enough athleticism to be able to cover running backs and tight ends when called upon.

With Taylor back at 100 percent health, Seattle hopes his pass rushing chops will bring another dimension to the SAM linebacker position Wright didn't offer and he'll finally have his first crack at chasing down quarterbacks in Vegas. But he won't be the only newcomer hoping to get off to a fast start in the preseason opener.

Though the Seahawks will have to wait at least one more week before second-round pick D'Wayne Eskridge plays in his first game for the team, fourth-round pick Tre Brown and sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe have enjoyed solid training camps thus far and both figure to see extensive playing time in their first NFL game action on Saturday.

Brown, who was a three-year starter in Oklahoma's secondary, opened camp primarily working with the second and third-team defenses behind D.J. Reed and Tre Flowers at right cornerback. But the aggressive, instinctive 5-foot-10 defender has quickly moved his way up the depth chart, taking advantage of Reed's absence with a groin injury and enjoying his best week of practice this week while seeing his first snaps with the first-team defense.

After making several pass breakups on the practice field this week, Brown's progress has caught the eye of Carroll, who hopes to see those playmaking traits on display in an actual game situation. If he's able to do so, he could position himself to make a run for the starting right cornerback job.

"He’s doing really well. To get to the game now – and he’ll play a lot in the game – will be really important for us in the evaluation," Carroll assessed. "He’s tough, he’s smart, he’s fast, he’s physical. Now I just want to seem him be comfortable playing in a game like that and see if his play making will continue. He has had a lot of plays that he’s turned for the defense. Knocking balls down, getting in front of stuff in a really good fashion. I’m really pleased to see how far he’s come.”

Previously excelling as a kick return specialist for the Sooners, Brown may also get a chance to make his mark on special teams on Saturday night as well.

“There’s a good chance. Counting on it. You never know. They have to kick off a few times. If they don’t score," Carroll joked.

As for Forsythe, the rookie tackle has been baptized by fire in his first training camp due to Duane Brown's ongoing contract dispute and injuries to Cedric Ogbuehi, Jamarco Jones, and Tommy Champion. With all four of those players missing time, the towering 6-foot-8 blocker has been working with the first-team offense for the past couple of weeks.

Though he's lost his share of battles during 1-on-1 drills and team sessions as expected, Forsythe has handled everything the Seahawks have thrown at him. Going up against the likes of Taylor and Aldon Smith, he's held up well in pass protection, exhibiting light feet and using his hands effectively to neutralize rushers. While leverage remains an issue in the run game due to his height, he's flashed his athleticism getting out into space as a blocker on wide zones and sweeps.

Even if the Raiders don't play several of their best pass rushers such as Yannick Ngakoue, lining up against another team will present a great opportunity for Forsythe to solidify his standing as the team's primary swing tackle behind Brown and Brandon Shell and potentially play his way into a starting role down the road.

“Shoot, it’s worked out great for him to be in the huddle with Russ [Wilson] and hear all of the stuff and communications. He’s handling this opportunity really well and hopefully he will make the most out of it," Carroll commented. "We will see how he does against other people but so far, he’s been probably better than we could have anticipated this early because he knows his stuff, he’s making good calls, and he’s responding well, so it’s real positive.”

Preseason games obviously don't count in the standings and teams don't play starters much for a reason. But these contests remain critical for Carroll and his staff as part of the evaluation process and after seeing Forsythe, Brown, and Taylor all play at a high level in camp practices, he's banking on seeing carryover onto the game field from three players who could be building blocks for the Seahawks future.